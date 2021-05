That is why we want to remember today one of the many titles that have made the history of video games in their own way and to do so we must return to 1986, when the company founded by Nolan bushnell released in arcades around the world Super sprint, designed by Robert Weatherby me Kelly turner. Truth be told, it was since the 1970s that Atari had been publishing “bird’s eye view” racing games, first with the monochromatic (and very fun) Gran Trak and then with Sprint.