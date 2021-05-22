newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Adam Silver pushing to make play-in tournament permanent

By Grey Papke
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has made no secret of his desire to make the play-in tournament a permanent fixture of the league schedule. He does admit, however, that he has some people to win over first. Silver told ESPN’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Zubin” that the 30 NBA teams have supported...

larrybrownsports.com
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Nba Teams#Espn#Play In Tournament#Games#Success#Keyshawn#Likes#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

Playoffs Seeding

JD Shaw: The Cleveland Cavaliers have been eliminated from playoff contention. JD Shaw: The Jazz could clinch a playoff spot if the Blazers lose to the Grizzlies today. Marc Stein: First-round playoff schedules from the NBA … pic.twitter.com/4EEpmrWqA0. 1 year ago – via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle. In...
NBAAwful Announcing

Adam Silver talked about embracing new technology and the NBA’s broadcast relationship with China

Adam Silver went on the record with Time earlier this week as the NBA was named one of the publication’s top 100 influential companies. The NBA commissioner’s comments were wide-ranging on the current state of professional basketball and where it might be going next, but he also hit on a few very relevant subjects, including how technology has fueled growth and the league’s relationship with China.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Silver: Planning short offseason, October start to 2021-22 season

Commissioner Adam Silver is steering the NBA toward a return to a normal schedule with the start of next season beginning in October. “Our plan as of now, give or take a week, is to start mid- to late October of this year,” Silver said Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”
NBAsportsmax.tv

NBA commissioner Silver wants play-in format to remain

The play-in tournament may be here to stay with NBA commissioner Adam Silver stating that his personal preference is for it to continue beyond this season. Teams ranked seventh to 10th in both the Western and Eastern Conference have faced off in the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-21 season.
NBAWashington Times

NBA counts on playoffs to reverse ratings slump

The new NBA play-in tournament resulted in a dream scenario for league and network executives: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry. Two premier franchises. Last-second drama. Ratings gold. With the playoffs officially beginning Saturday, the league is riding high from Wednesday’s Lakers-Warriors showdown that pulled in 5.6 million viewers on ESPN....
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis: Adam Silver, NBA Won't Let LeBron James Lose in Play-in Series

Clay Travis: “How desperate is the NBA for both Steph and LeBron to make the NBA Playoffs? I think they are MASSIVELY desperate for that to occur… The NBA doesn’t do itself any favors because it definitely does feel the most like the WWE… Over the course of a game, an NBA official has more control than a Major League Baseball umpire does. You can tell pretty easily if a ball or a strike should be called, and whether somebody is out at first or second base… I’m going to be honest with you. I think the NBA, which no one is watching – they just set their lowest all-time record, a 13% decline from last year which was previously the worst on record. I would bet almost every dollar that I have that’s there’s no way that the Lakers are going to miss the regular playoffs… The NBA HAS to have LeBron. If LeBron is not in the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals? Nobody else in the West is going to draw much interest… I don’t wanna say that Adam Silver is initiating ‘Code Red’, but the NBA is in such desperate straights that if LeBron like tweaked his ankle in a serious way and his season was over, I think Adam Silver would curl up in the fetal position and would just start crying. That’s how bad of a shape the NBA is in.” (Full Audio Segment)
NBAchatsports.com

Celtics are officially in the play-in tournament

After a 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers, the Celtics are officially in the play-in tournament starting next week after falling to .500 on the regular season at 35-35. It’s certainly been a disappointing stretch of losses for Boston — on the court losing 9 of their last 13 games and off the court with Jaylen Brown out for the remainder of the year with torn wrist ligament and Robert Williams’ availability in limbo with turf toe. However, with a chance to compete in the postseason, the Celtics will do everything to put their best foot forward.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors clinch a spot in the play-in tournament

The Golden State Warriors will be playing more than 72 games this season. They’ve been in prime position to make the play-in tournament for some time now, but on Monday it became official. With the Memphis Grizzlies beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, the Warriors officially punched their...
NBASporting News

Why top basketball recruits are skipping college to sign with NBA G League, Overtime Elite

Going to play college basketball seems to be a less appealing option for the top high school basketball prospects than it once did. With choices such as playing for the NBA's G League Ignite, going to play overseas or signing with another professional league in the U.S., more of the game's top prospects are signing contracts to get paid while working their way to the NBA rather than taking the scholarship and spending a year in college.
NBAbostonnews.net

Wizards make final push for play-in spot vs. Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards look to avenge letting a prime opportunity slip through their fingers when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Wizards (32-38) squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 120-116 setback to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Washington, which would haveclinched a berth in the play-in tournament with a win, can still do so if the Chicago Bulls (29-40) lose to the Toronto Raptors (27-42) on Thursday or the Wizards defeat the Cavaliers on Friday.
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Grizzlies making a push for post play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time for the Memphis Grizzlies to get into “grit and grind” mode with a game Thursday night that has major implications on their path to the post-season. The Grizzlies have clinched a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Now, they’re playing for seeding. A win...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Community Shootaround: Play-In Tournament

The NBA’s new play-in tournament has plenty of fans and critics, but it has created a lot of compelling races as the season heads into its final day. There’s suddenly a huge difference between sixth place and seventh, as the top six teams in each conference get nearly a week to rest while the teams in the tournament battle for playoff spots. The defending champion Lakers find themselves in seventh place in the West right now and need a win over the Pelicans tonight coupled with a Trail Blazers loss to the Nuggets to avoid the tournament.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

The NHL Should Consider the Play-In Tournament

In the NHL right now, the playoffs are undoubtedly set. Four teams from each division made it into the playoffs. The top team in each division will play the fourth-ranked team, and #2 will play #3. It is a unique situation this season, but one that fits and provided some intrigue later in the regular season as teams that were on the bubble vied for a top four position, while teams near the top vied to try to get home ice.
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz Play-In Tournament Primer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Like all fans across the NBA, the Utah Jazz will be anxiously watching tonight’s first-round games of the Western Conference play-in tournament. Beginning at 5:30 pm MT, the ninth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies will host the tenth-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Afterward, the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will host the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors.