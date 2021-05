There has been much talk of the green list, and the countries that could be promoted up from the contentious amber list. But what of the red list?. You’d have to be pretty desperate to seek a holiday in one of these 43 nations, with no direct flights from the UK and a £1,750, 10-day quarantine sentence waiting for you upon your return. Yet some of our favourite destinations sit in the category; South Africa, Chile and, more recently. Turkey and the Maldives among them.