Washington State

Washington – USA initiative proposes a global tax of at least 15 percent

By Esmond Barker
thewestonforum.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House proposal was well received by some European countries. Other EU countries are more skeptical about this issue. The US proposal to set a floor for corporate tax worldwide has raised hopes that an agreement will be reached soon. German Finance Minister Olaf Schultz said on Friday that plans to impose a tax rate of at least 15 per cent represented a “breakthrough”. He was convinced that an agreement could now be reached in the summer. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke of a “good compromise”.

