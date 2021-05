If you are interested in 3D printing, video productions, producing a podcast or even learning to sew — and you live in the Ridgecrest area —you are in luck. The Kern County Library Ridgecrest Branch is about to get a lot more creative. Thanks to an East Kern economic development grant, the local library will soon host its very own Makerspace. The space will eventually feature 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering irons, sewing machines and much more. All equipment will be free to use. Materials will also be free, although people can also bring in their own.