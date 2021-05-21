newsbreak-logo
World

Ceasefire brings both relief, anxiety to Canadians with family in Gaza and Israel | CBC News

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t the fighting that killed Hamdi Ashour’s loved ones in Gaza. It was cancer that took the lives of both his sister and nephew in the last year — in both cases, says the 53-year-old Oakville, Ont. resident, because they were unable to get desperately needed medicines. The reason,...

todaynewspost.com
Advocacydallassun.com

UN to launch Gaza aid appeal as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

The UN is set to launch an aid appeal for conflict-hit Gaza. This as Israel and Hamas continued its ceasefire after weeks of violent clashes. The UN is hoping funding will come through to repair damage in Gaza. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Gaza ceasefire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel

GAZA (Reuters) – A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held into Saturday as officials said Egyptian mediators conferred with the sides on securing longer-term calm. The ceasefire began before dawn on Friday, ending 11 days of cross-border shelling exchanges that caused fresh devastation in...
Politicsboundarycreektimes.com

Canada welcomes ceasefire ending 11-day war in Gaza, Israel that killed hundreds

Canada welcomes a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says. In a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday night, Garneau said Ottawa urges Israelis and Palestinians to bring down the temperature. “We are appalled by...
Charitiesarise.tv

Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Aid Arrives in Gaza as Ceasefire Holds

The first convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in Gaza, hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants came into effect. Thousands of Palestinians returned home to scenes of devastation with officials saying reconstruction might take years. The World Health Organization (WHO) called for the creation of corridors for...
Middle Eastjusticenewsflash.com

Gaza celebrates ceasefire, Hamas claims victory in Gaza News

The Gaza Strip experienced another sleepless night on Friday, but this time it was not because of heavy Israeli bombing, but the besieged coastal territory was attacked in the past 11 days. Instead, thousands of people flocked to the streets to celebrate Ceasefire With the consent of Israeli and Palestinian...
Middle Eastbcfocus.com

israel hamas ceasefire: israel hamas ceasefire: demonstration of power of the hamas fighters, parade organized in gaza city, leader for the first time – the hamas fighters march for the first time in the city of gaza

Hamas fighters demonstrate power in Gaza City on Saturday after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar exposed publicly for the first time. After an 11-day battle with Israel, Hamas fighters brandished guns in Gaza City on Saturday, and the group’s leader appeared in public for the first time. Saturday was the first day of the total ceasefire. Meanwhile, Egyptian mediators have negotiated to make the ceasefire lasting.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

It is time for Israel to lift the cruel and futile siege on Gaza

The bombs have stopped dropping on Gaza, as have the rockets and projectiles launched out of the besieged territory. A temporary and unconditional ceasefire has been secured by Egypt. This really is deja vu. We were there in 2008-9, 2012 and 2014. Israel attacks Gaza, Palestinian militants respond with rockets...
Middle EastINFORUM

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as fragile ceasefire takes hold

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but a clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem underscored the fragility of the truce. Egypt, which mediated the pre-dawn end to the worst hostilities between Israelis...
Middle EastUN News Centre

Gaza Children Living in “Hell on Earth” Secretary-General Tells General Assembly, as Calls for End to Violence Crescendo, News of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Breaks – Press Release (GA/12325)

‘We Hope It Will Last,’ Egypt’s Representative Says, Citing Diplomatic Foray by Cairo, Calling for Swift Activation of Middle East Quartet. With the Security Council unable to respond to the worst round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in years, and as welcome news of a ceasefire agreement broke, speakers in the General Assembly today demanded an immediate halt to the violence and intensified efforts to restart peace talks that advance a two‑State solution to a conflict nearly as old as the United Nations itself.
WorldUN News Centre

UN chief welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas

The UN chief has welcomed the ceasefire declared between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, following 11 days of rocket and air attacks, which have left more than 240 reportedly dead and thousands injured, the majority in the occupied Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Secretary-General António Guterres made a statement to...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds despite Jerusalem clash

A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding hours after coming into effect. It began early on Friday, bringing to an end 11 days of fighting in which more than 250 people were killed, most of them in Gaza. Both...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Palestinians pick up pieces in ravaged Gaza after Israel ceasefire

Gazans tried to piece back their lives Saturday after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Authorities started distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said, a day after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave and rocket fire out of it towards Israel. Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives. The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.