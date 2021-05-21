Time Travel: A Walk In Augmented Reality Through the First Apple Store | News

newsbreak-logo
Today there are more than 500 Apple Store branches around the world, 20 years ago customers were able to enter the company's business for the first time: on May 19, 2001, the first two stores opened their doors. Unsurprisingly, customers in the US got their chance first, and more precisely: quiet Tysons Corner in Virginia and Glendale, California had a store (see also our article "20 Years of Apple Stores"). Until then, Apple has put great visual touches on with its established stores, which can still be found today. The store on Tysons Corner is now available for those interested in its retro look in AR model format: users can take a look at the store and inside.

