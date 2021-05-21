newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

US airlines to resume flights to Israel on Friday night

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major US airlines plan to resume flights to Israel on Friday night following the cease-fire in the fighting that saw Hamas terrorists launch rockets at the international airport outside Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines said its flight to Ben-Gurion International Airport would leave New York City, while United Airlines...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Hamas#Delta Air Lines#Tel Aviv#The Associated Press#Palestinians#The Gaza Health Ministry#Israeli#Flights#Rockets#Gaza Strip#Nearby Newark#Company#New York City#Chicago#San Francisco#Adjustments#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Palestine
Related
NBAWatertown Public Opinion

US flights to Israel, early hurricane season, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know this weekend

2 of the biggest US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire. Two of the three biggest U.S. airlines, United and Delta, said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence. Delta Air Lines planned to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. United Airlines also planned to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United, Delta and American all suspended flights last week amid the violence in the conflict. After an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, most of them Palestinians, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to pass at least one early test Friday and is holding going into weekend.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

El Al Operating More Flights To Repatriate Israel Citizens

Several days ago, Israeli airline El Al announced that it would be adding a number of special repatriation flights “to allow more passengers to return home.” The flights depart between May 20th and May 24th from various cities in western Europe, as well as from the two larger airports serving the New York metropolitan area. Let’s take a look at the flights completed thus far and what is on the schedule for the next two days.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Inaugurates New Iceland Route And Bolsters Boston

Delta Air Lines is coming back in Boston. On Thursday, May 20th, Delta launched a new route between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Reykjavik’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Iceland. The route is the latest launch focused on expanding the carrier’s presence in the city and rebuilding the airline’s Boston hub.
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

Foreign airlines begin to resume Tel Aviv flights after Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Foreign airlines on Friday made preparations to resume services to Tel Aviv hours after Israel and Hamas reached a truce after the worst violence in years. While Israeli carrier El Al Israel Airlines kept flying, many international airlines including British Airways suspended flights to and from Israel’s...
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

Malawi Airlines Obtains Bailout to Resume Operations

MIAMI – Malawian flag carrier Malawi Airlines (3W), owned jointly by the Government and Ethiopian Airlines (ET), is set to be back in operations, according to the Nyasa Times, after obtaining an undisclosed bailout from the majority stakeholder. The Malawian government has a 51% stake in the carrier. The airline...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Foreign Airlines Reveal Return To Tel Aviv Following Cease Fire

Following the welcome news of a cease fire between Israel and Hamas yesterday, foreign airlines are laying plans to restart their flights to Tel Aviv. Major carriers from Europe and the USA have announced resumptions, as have some smaller airlines. More are expected to follow in the coming days. Air...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Wizz Air prepares to resume more flights from Gatwick

Wizz Air UK is selling tickets for 11 routes from Gatwick airport as it gears up for summer amid the lifting of travel restrictions. The low-fare carrier has already begun operating flights to Athens and is restarting services to Malta on May 28. They will be followed by flights to the Spanish destinations of Lanzarote and Malaga from June 7.
Public Healthbostonnews.net

United Airlines adding flights worldwide as Covid restrictions fall

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines announced on May 17 that it would add over 400 flights to its schedule in July, following the reopening of locations in Europe, as demand for summer travel surges after the lowering of COVID-19 restraints. United officials pointed to a 214 percent increase in bookings...
Lifestylemetroairportnews.com

Airline CEO’s Request Sumit to Open Air Routes Between US and the UK

The volume of traffic on popular and frequently traveled routes between the US and the United Kingdom are key sign-posts signaling revitalization of global air travel. Airline CEO’s are ramping up pressure to bring back air travel between the United States and Britain, and have asked for a summit to discuss ways to make this happen.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

United Airlines set to resume flights from Ithaca to DC; Starting June 3rd

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – United Airlines will resume flights between Ithaca and Washington D.C. starting in June. According to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, two daily flights will be available during weekdays and one daily flight will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Airport Director Mike Hall says the airport is getting back to what it used to be.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Forbes

What The New Airlines Avelo And Breeze Mean For U.S. Aviation

Avelo Airlines began service on April 28, using older 737 aircraft in an Allegiant. -style business model initially based at Burbank airport in Los Angeles County. Breeze Airways, the newest carrier from serial airline entrepreneur David Neelman, started selling tickets Friday and will begin flying May 27. Breeze will use the Embraer E190/195 aircraft but its flagship plane will eventually be the modern new Airbus A220. These two airlines are starting just as the U.S. is starting to come back to normal. Both airlines will have significantly lower costs than the largest U.S. airlines.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

ABC's 'World News Tonight' suggests Biden brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, avoids crediting Egypt

ABC's "World News Tonight" heavily implied that President Biden was responsible for the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas when it was actually Egypt that brokered the truce. "Tonight, breaking news as we come on the air. Israel and Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire. President Biden speaking just moments ago," ABC News anchor David Muir began the program. "After 11 days of relentless rockets and missile attacks, a truce now set to take effect just a short time from now. President Biden, who put increasing pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden talking just a short time ago."