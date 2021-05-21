The Holocaust movie “Final Account” was commissioned by the late director Luke Holland

The Dry starring Eric Bana opens in theaters and for on-demand rental, on Friday, May 21st, in the United States. Set in the arid outback of Australia, The Dry is a mystery about old secrets, new secrets, and murder. Eric Bana stars in The Dry as a Federal Agent, called back to his hometown of Kiewarra, for the funeral of his childhood friend. That friend, Luke, is believed by many to have murdered his wife and son before taking his own life. Bana’s agent doesn’t believe it and neither do Luke’s parents, who invite the famed federal agent to do his own investigation. Along the way, Bana reunites with an old friend played by Genevieve O’Reilly and sparks develop even as both are dealing with the tragedy of Luke’s death and the shared past drama involving the death of a childhood friend. The Dry was directed by Robert Connelly and on this edition of Sean at the Movies, I had the chance to talk with actress Genevieve O’Reilly and Director Robert Connelly about The Dry.