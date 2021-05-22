newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID duties overwhelming South Australia police: union

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnrelenting COVID-related duties are overwhelming South Australia’s police force rendering it “useless” in the face of serious crime, the state’s police association says. The lack of frontline resources has reached a critical point, and both officers and the community are paying the price, Police Association President Mark Carroll says. “It...

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#South Australia Police#State Of The Union#State Police#Security Officers#Police Association#Covid Duties#Sa Police Officers#District Policing Teams#Officer#Frontline Resources#Core Police Functions#Covid Rule Compliance#Mr Carroll#Community#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Law Enforcement
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthzenger.news

More Using Virus Check-in Codes In South Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia — More people across South Australia are using the coronavirus Quick Response (QR) check-in codes amid a police blitz following concerns about a recent fall in compliance. The codes are mandatory across most businesses and venues, including retail outlets and pubs and restaurants. But police recently expressed concern...
Australiazenger.news

Quick Response Code Crackdown Brings Results In South Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia — A crackdown on the use of Covid-19 Quick Response (QR) codes across South Australia has resulted in a big increase in compliance. In a week-long operation, police used plainclothes officers to monitor people checking in at various venues including retail outlets, cafes, and restaurants. It resulted in...
HomelessFlorida Star

Feds Warned Of Covid-19 Rental Stress In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — As the Australian government cops criticism for not extracting its own citizens out of Covid-ravaged India, the government is being warned about the vulnerable at home. Anglicare Australia claims many renters are turning to homelessness due to eviction moratoriums and rent deferrals coming to an end. A...
Australiazenger.news

Fury Over West Australian Nurses’ Watchdog Referrals

NEDLANDS, Australia — Relations between doctors, nurses, and the West Australian health department have sunk to a new low, with unions threatening to refer executives to the medical watchdog over the death of Aishwarya Aswath at Perth Children’s Hospital. About 150 frontline staff gathered at the hospital on May 20...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Five People Return To South Australia’s Quarantine After Case

ADELAIDE, Australia — Five people have returned to quarantine in South Australia’s Adelaide city after spending time on the same hotel floor as a man who tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Melbourne. South Australia Health has conducted an investigation into how the man became exposed to the...
Educationzenger.news

Big Boost For Recycling In South Australia After Funds Being Provided

ADELAIDE, Australia — Eight new projects worth more than AU$110 million ($85.32 million) will create hundreds of jobs across South Australia’s recycling industry. The projects include an AU$12 million ($9.31 million) waste paper and cardboard recycling plant in Adelaide’s north, an AU$24 million ($18.62 million) material resource facility in the southern suburbs, and an AU$19 million ($14.74 million) glass processing plant just north of the city.
Hobbiesgamblingnews.com

Australia: Post-COVID Lockdown Gambling Losses Surge

The COVID-19 lockdown last year temporarily stopped the gambling losses in Australia. However, once the venues reopened, gambling losses have been on the rise and gamblers are now losing more than ever. Post-lockdown Gambling Losses in Australia Continue to Increase. The COVID-19-related lockdown in Australia closed many businesses last year,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Notorious gang member knocks NYPD officer off his feet by reversing into him at a traffic stop - then goes on a wild 12-hour rampage including 'breaking into a house and stealing a car'

A New York police officer was taken to hospital in the early hours of Friday after a freed gang member and attempted murder suspect suddenly reversed his car at a traffic stop, dragging the officer with him before going on a wild 12-hour rampage. The unnamed officer stopped Takim Newson,...
Austin, TXnewsradioklbj.com

Austin Police union president’s truck vandalized

A high-profile Austin cop falls victim to vandals. Police Association President Ken Casaday has shared photos of his truck with a black pig head spray painted on it with X’d out eyes. On the driver door is the word “pig” and marks are also seen on the driver’s side window and windshield. Casaday says protesters have caused thousands of dollars in damage to his private property.
WorldThe Guardian

‘Disowned’: family says pleas for help ignored as Australian man dies of Covid-19 in India

An Australian permanent resident has died of Covid-19 while stranded in India, days after the government’s strict ban on arrivals from the country began. The family of the 59-year-old claim their father was “disowned” by the Australian government before he died. Now, they are pleading for help so their mother, who is also stuck in India, can return to Australia so they can grieve together.
Dallas, TXnationalblackguide.com

Black Police Officer Reprimanded For Having Braided Hair While on Duty

Dakari Davis, an African American police officer with the DART Police Department in Dallas, Texas, says he is upset and confused after being told that his braided hairstyle is “unprofessional” by a lieutenant, which ultimately led to him being reprimanded. Davis, who began serving in law enforcement in 2019, says...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Australia calls for empowering WHO after Covid panel

Australia called Thursday for the World Health Organization to be given greater powers to investigate outbreaks after an independent panel found dithering and poor coordination when Covid-19 emerged in China. She pointed to recommendations "about increasing the independence and authority of the WHO so that they have explicit powers to investigate pathogens with pandemic potential and to publish information about those potential outbreaks with immediate action without prior approval of national governments."
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Area Police Remembered for On-Duty Sacrifice During Peace Officer Memorial Day

Today is National Peace Officer Memorial Day, and the family of a Pella officer killed on duty 41 years ago continues to remember his legacy. John E. Van Haaften was shot and killed in April of 1980 while conducting an undercover drug bust in Knoxville. Sharyl Hanthorn was married to John when he was killed, and she honors him annually with a scholarship given to graduating Pella and Pella Christian high school seniors.
Law Enforcementbarrie360.com

South Simcoe Police celebrate Police Week virtually

For a second straight year, Police Week in Ontario (May 9 – 15) is a virtual celebration because of the pandemic. The week is an opportunity for police services to engage the public by promoting safety and the well-being of all community members. South Simcoe Police (SSPS) Chief Andrew Fletcher...
Homelessadvertisernewssouth.com

Flags at half-staff to honor police killed in the line of duty

May 9-15, 2021, is Police Week. May 15, 2021, is Peace Officers Memorial Day. In case you missed this Presidential Proclamation:. Every day, we ask a great deal of the men and women of our Nation’s law enforcement agencies; from ensuring public safety, to serving as front-line workers, to responding to incidents involving domestic violence, substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and homelessness, often with limited resources. Every morning, our Nation’s law enforcement officers pin on a badge and go to work, not knowing what the day will bring, and hoping to come home safely. This year, even as the Covid-19 pandemic took a physical, mental, and emotional toll, our officers, deputies, and troopers demonstrated courage and dedication in continuing to support our communities. As we recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, we honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty, and thank them on behalf of this grateful Nation for their service. Joseph Biden, President (May 7, 2021)