Lady Gaga Shares Traumatic Experience with Producer who Raped and Left Her Pregnant At Age 19

By Staff Reporter
enstarz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic pop superstar Lady Gaga has spoken about the sufferable pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager. The Grammy award-winning singer, Lady Gaga, recalled her lasting pain and traumatic experience on the premiere episode of "The Me You Can't See," an Apple TV+ documentary series co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. This show aims at giving light on the stigma around mental health.

