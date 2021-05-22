Lady Gaga Shares Traumatic Experience with Producer who Raped and Left Her Pregnant At Age 19

Prince Harry is opening up about his struggles with mental health once again in a documentary series released today. Although the candid conversations he has with Oprah Winfrey throughout the episodes can be heavy, there is one bright spot that shines through: The love he has for his family with Meghan Markle, little Archie, and the new baby girl on the way. In fact, Harry gave us all an adorable new glimpse of his son — and we even get to hear Archie’s precious voice!