Lady Gaga Shares Traumatic Experience with Producer who Raped and Left Her Pregnant At Age 19
The iconic pop superstar Lady Gaga has spoken about the sufferable pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager. The Grammy award-winning singer, Lady Gaga, recalled her lasting pain and traumatic experience on the premiere episode of "The Me You Can't See," an Apple TV+ documentary series co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. This show aims at giving light on the stigma around mental health.