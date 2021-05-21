Apple’s chief software admits: macOS has a problem with malware

The third beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur update is available to download today. It comes two weeks after the release of the second beta.A new macOS update has been released to the public just a month after the macOS 11.3.2 update earlier this year, and it appears 11.4 will be incorporating some major changes, including a brand new fix for iPhones that Apple has been touting since June. Developers can now download the macOS High Sierra 11.4 beta using Apple’s Mac App Store. The new version of the software is available to developers only, and you need to install a special configuration profile from Apple’s developer center before you can even view it in the App Store. After installation, you should see the update in the Updates section of System Preferences.