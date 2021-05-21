newsbreak-logo
Apple’s chief software admits: macOS has a problem with malware

By Gilbert Cox
thewestonforum.com
 2 days ago

Epic Games has started a lawsuit against Apple. In the process, Apple wants to secure its sole control of the App Store. Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, a game manufacturer with big guns, hit As reported by The Verge“From the start, he was sent into the race with a mission to enhance the security features of iOS and warn about security risks in macOS,” continues The Verge.

