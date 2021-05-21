newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Paternity Bombshell On "Young And Restless!"

By Donald
Canyon News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—Kyle Abbott, the chickens finally came home to roost this week on “The Young and the Restless!” How so? His months-long lie of denying that Tara Locke’s son, Harrison, is actually HIS SON came to light this week and in epic fashion. Parties, they are never a good idea to host one, when you are harboring a secret. Kyle and Summer had their engagement party crashed by Tara and Harrison, and it led to Kyle learning a devastating truth: Ashland knows the truth and his coming after Tara and him.

