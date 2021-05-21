Paternity Bombshell On “Young And Restless!”

Men, can’t live with them, can’t live without them. That is the tune it seems Abby Newman Chancellor (Melissa Ardway) will be singing as rumor has it that Chance Chancellor ( no actor’s name for now) is coming home. The spoilers are not saying exactly when but all of us keen-eared fans figure that it is going to happen because his name has been coming up quite a bit lately. The problem is, as the spoilers are suggesting, Chance will have a rough time of it as he struggles with Baby-Daddy envy.