Paternity Bombshell On “Young And Restless!”
HOLLYWOOD—Kyle Abbott, the chickens finally came home to roost this week on “The Young and the Restless!” How so? His months-long lie of denying that Tara Locke’s son, Harrison, is actually HIS SON came to light this week and in epic fashion. Parties, they are never a good idea to host one, when you are harboring a secret. Kyle and Summer had their engagement party crashed by Tara and Harrison, and it led to Kyle learning a devastating truth: Ashland knows the truth and his coming after Tara and him.www.canyon-news.com