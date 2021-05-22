Bull star Freddy Rodriguez, showrunner leaving after season 5
While CBS’ Bull may be renewed for a season 6, there are some significant changes: Freddy Rodriguez and Glenn Gordon Caron are out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Rodriguez (who starred on the series as Benny Colon) and showrunner Caron are departing following separate workplace investigations. In the case of Caron, one was launched after multiple writers departed the series, and there are allegations that he fostered a stressful and difficult work environment. There is no information regarding the investigation surrounding Rodriguez. He was a series regular on the show from the very beginning, and has appeared in more than 100 installments. Neither he nor Caron have spoken out about their exits from the show as of this time.cartermatt.com