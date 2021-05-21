newsbreak-logo
Yakima County, WA

Yakima County high school COVID-19 vaccine challenge ended after pushback

By Tammy Ayer Yakima Herald-Republic
Wenatchee World
 1 day ago

YAKIMA — A competition among five Yakima County high schools to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among youth 16 and older has been canceled due to health board and community opposition, the health district said. The Yakima Health District said in a news release Friday it decided to end the countywide “Race...

