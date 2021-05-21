Health district to assume leadership of Wenatchee mass vaccination site on May 28

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will take control of the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site on May 28.

After four months, and 300,000 doses of vaccine administered across all four vaccination sites, the state Department of Health announced Thursday that the state vaccination effort will transition to mobile vaccination clinics in an effort to make vaccine coverage more equitable.

The Ridgefield and Kennewick sites will be shutting down while the Spokane site will continue beyond May 28.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue vaccinating at the Town Toyota Center in partnership with Confluence Health and Lifeline Ambulance up until July 1.

“We want to make sure that people who got their first doses there will be able to get their second doses there,” said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator. “We wanted to make sure that it was open as long as possible to give people a chance to come in.”

Vaccination at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site remains solid, averaging 1,500 to 2,000 people a week, according to Davies.

Davies said he expects to see the site handle fewer vaccinations. The National Guard will not have their staff administering shots and supporting the site, but Confluence Health will be assisting in the transition, Davies said.

Lifeline Ambulance will also set up its testing site at the Town Toyota Center vaccination site, according to Davies.

At the very minimum, the health district will continue to administer first-dose vaccinations until June 10. If people continue to get vaccinated at the Town Toyota Center, the site’s lifespan could go past July 1, according to Davies.

The goal is to prevent as many COVID-19 cases as possible, he said. The Chelan-Douglas region is first among counties its own size in the state when ranked by percentage of the population vaccinated with a first-dose, Davies said.

Individually, Chelan County ranks fourth in the state with approximately 62% of the county’s 16 and older population initiating vaccinations. Douglas County is 11th with around 54%.

San Juan County and Jefferson County, both counties in the 70% range or higher, have begun to see their cases drop significantly, and the health district would like to see the Chelan-Douglas area reach that point as well, Davies said.

As of Friday, the two-county area only needs 14,500 more vaccinations to hit 70%, according to Davies.

People can continue to schedule vaccination appointment through prepmod.doh.wa.gov or can schedule a walk-in appointment during the site’s hours of operation.

Find the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site’s hours as well as other helpful resources here: wwrld.us/vaccines.

Need help getting vaccinated?

If you or someone you know is encountering language or technological barriers registering for an appointment at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site, please give a call to one of these numbers:

(509) 715-3108

(509) 886-6487

(509) 886-6458