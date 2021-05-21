newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Health district to assume leadership of Wenatchee mass vaccination site on May 28

By Oscar Rodriguez
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 2 days ago

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will take control of the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site on May 28.

After four months, and 300,000 doses of vaccine administered across all four vaccination sites, the state Department of Health announced Thursday that the state vaccination effort will transition to mobile vaccination clinics in an effort to make vaccine coverage more equitable.

The Ridgefield and Kennewick sites will be shutting down while the Spokane site will continue beyond May 28.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue vaccinating at the Town Toyota Center in partnership with Confluence Health and Lifeline Ambulance up until July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kh1rl_0a7Yr57O00

“We want to make sure that people who got their first doses there will be able to get their second doses there,” said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator. “We wanted to make sure that it was open as long as possible to give people a chance to come in.”

Vaccination at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site remains solid, averaging 1,500 to 2,000 people a week, according to Davies.

Davies said he expects to see the site handle fewer vaccinations. The National Guard will not have their staff administering shots and supporting the site, but Confluence Health will be assisting in the transition, Davies said.

Lifeline Ambulance will also set up its testing site at the Town Toyota Center vaccination site, according to Davies.

At the very minimum, the health district will continue to administer first-dose vaccinations until June 10. If people continue to get vaccinated at the Town Toyota Center, the site’s lifespan could go past July 1, according to Davies.

The goal is to prevent as many COVID-19 cases as possible, he said. The Chelan-Douglas region is first among counties its own size in the state when ranked by percentage of the population vaccinated with a first-dose, Davies said.

Individually, Chelan County ranks fourth in the state with approximately 62% of the county’s 16 and older population initiating vaccinations. Douglas County is 11th with around 54%.

San Juan County and Jefferson County, both counties in the 70% range or higher, have begun to see their cases drop significantly, and the health district would like to see the Chelan-Douglas area reach that point as well, Davies said.

As of Friday, the two-county area only needs 14,500 more vaccinations to hit 70%, according to Davies.

People can continue to schedule vaccination appointment through prepmod.doh.wa.gov or can schedule a walk-in appointment during the site’s hours of operation.

Find the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site’s hours as well as other helpful resources here: wwrld.us/vaccines.

Need help getting vaccinated?

If you or someone you know is encountering language or technological barriers registering for an appointment at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site, please give a call to one of these numbers:

(509) 715-3108

(509) 886-6487

(509) 886-6458

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
106
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Vaccines
Wenatchee, WA
Health
City
Ridgefield, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
County
Douglas County, WA
Local
Washington Health
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Wenatchee, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Douglas County, WA
Health
County
Chelan County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#Jefferson County#The Town Toyota Center#Confluence Health#Lifeline Ambulance#The National Guard#Vaccination Appointment#Vaccine Coverage#Counties#First Dose Vaccinations#Leadership#Percentage#San Juan County#Language#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

City of Wenatchee Hosts Confluence Parkway Public Meeting

The city of Wenatchee is inviting the community to a public meeting to share the findings of environmental assessment work for the Confluence Parkway project. The virtual meeting is June 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Our consultants and the city team have been hard at work to put together...
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

First wild fishers born after North Cascades reintroduction discovered in Chelan County

SEDRO WOOLLEY — The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in more than half a century were discovered on a trail camera in western Chelan County. State and federal biologists say the female fisher they dubbed F105 — tagged and released into the North Cascades during a massive reintroduction project from 2015 to 2020 — was recorded on a trail camera, carrying one of her four kits near her den.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

COVID-19 incidence rates in NCW

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates have dropped this week in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. The incidence rate in Chelan County dipped below 100 as of May 10 with 96.7 per 100,000, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. In Douglas County, the incidence was 107.4 per 100,000 new COVID cases as of May 10.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Economy to fully reopen by June 30, sooner if vaccinations increase

WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that counties will either move up or remain in Phase 3 until the economy fully reopens on June 30. Indoor capacity will increase from 50% to 100% on June 30 for the majority of businesses and public places — restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and more, the governor announced at a Thursday news conference.