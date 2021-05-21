newsbreak-logo
Silver City, NM

Lighting starts three new Gila National Forest fires, including one near monument

Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER CITY - Three new wildfires started burning in the Gila National Forest this week impacting several hundred acres of land. The Johnson Fire started May 20 by lightning about 11 miles west of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. Fire activity is moderate, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is roughly 250 acres in size with the potential to grow 200 more acres. Firefighter objectives include ensuring safety for the public and fire personnel as well as allowing the fire to burn in the forest naturally.

www.lcsun-news.com
New Mexico State
Silver City, NM
Gila, NM
