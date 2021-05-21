Fluff the Great Pyrenees wards off cougar

Fluff, a Great Pyrenees, warded off a cougar that appeared headed toward Fluff's owner, Ivan Rybakov, May 14, in the Squilchuck Road area. Provided photo/Olga Rybakov

WENATCHEE — Ivan and Olga Rybakov have a Great Pyrenees that, because of a gentle nature and tendency to rub his head on their legs, they’ve nicknamed “the big cat.”

After an encounter with a cougar last week, Fluff the Great would work too.

Ivan was landscaping May 14 near a creek in his backyard a few miles up Squilchuck Road. Fluff, per usual, was by his side.

“So Fluff, the dog, is always near him when he’s doing something out on the property he always lays down within a few feet,” said Ivan’s wife, Olga, in an interview. “That’s kind of his thing.”

As Ivan tinkered with an irrigation system, Fluff darted into the bushes and started to scrap with an animal.

What kind of an animal?

Ivan didn’t know, he couldn’t see through the vegetation, Olga said.

Ivan got up and approached the tussle and was less than excited by what he found.

“He saw a cougar, clearly,” Olga Rybakov said. “And the cougar was taller than Fluff was.”

The cougar was skinny and appeared unhealthy, she said. “And so at that point, actually the cougar saw Ivan, and, and kind of distanced himself from Fluff and started walking toward Ivan,” Olga said.

Wildlife officials say you’re not supposed to run from a cougar — it triggers their predatory instincts.

Ivan ran.

He looked back as he got out of there and saw the cougar walking, not running, in his direction.

“And that is when Fluff kind of intersected and he stood between Ivan and the cougar and started barking at him,” Olga said.

Ivan made it about 40-50 feet from the cougar before he pulled out his phone and snapped a few photos of Fluff standing up the “other” big cat.

Ivan hurled rocks at the cougar. After a few tries, one struck its hip and then the mountain lion walked away.

Not to be outdone, the Rybakovs’ other dog, a pug named Dozer, chased the cougar for good measure.

“It was quite entertaining getting (Dozer) caught while we were still afraid that there was a cougar back there,” Olga Rybakov said.

In the end, Fluff came away from the fight with a few scratches, Ivan now keeps a can of bear spray with him while landscaping, and Dozer’s OK, too.