TV Series

Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date: Lizzie’s ‘wellness retreat’

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re curious to learn either the Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date or some more news on what lies ahead, we’ve got both within!. The first thing that we have to do here, though, is make it clear when the CW series will be back. Think in terms of Thursday, June 10. Why in the world do we have such a long hiatus? It feels like one objective is for the network to test out how they could fare over the summer months with some of their top-tier programming. We’ve gotten the sense that they didn’t want to skimp on episode counts just because of the global health crisis, and that means extending these seasons a little bit beyond when they would typically air.

cartermatt.com
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Legacies season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Alaric’s difficult decision

Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 13, there is absolutely a lot to prepare for — including some very important choices. For Alaric in particular, this could be one of his biggest episodes yet — he has to figure out what to do with a student when there is no easy choice. We know what the Salvatore School means to him, and also how much value he puts in looking after every single one of his students. Because of all of this, we know full well that there are no easy choices.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

6 Loose Threads for ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ to Tackle in a Potential Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy.]. If you spent your weekend watching the first season of Jupiter’s Legacy after the episodes dropped on May 7, chances are you’re eagerly awaiting news of its future on Netflix. After all, the finale ended with quite the shocking twist about the present day mastermind.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 promo: Danny gets confronted!

Next week, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 will be bringing you all the drama — how can it not with the final so close? This is the last story before the two-hour finale event and from start to finish, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some fireworks. For...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SWAT season 4 episode 17 air date: The finale approaches…

There are a couple of things to know about SWAT season 4 episode 17 right off the jump, starting with its proximity to the finale. This is the penultimate episode of the season, so rest assured that whatever happens here is going to carry right into the last episode. Unfortunately,...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Moriarty the Patriot part 2 was back this week with its sixth episode and as the show approaches a wrap-up, things look exciting! The Jack the Ripper subplot continues to haunt the story, even though episode 5 made the revelation we all waited for. Where will the story go now?
TV & Videosphilsportsnews.com

Legacies Season 4: Confirm Release Date, New Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Things at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted are heating up again which means it’s time for one more season of Legacies. Get ready to follow Hope, Landon, Josie, Lizzie, MG, Raphael as they continue to attempt to guard their school from mysterious critters and their town’s supernatural ago. But with year three underway, fans are already hoping for fourth season of enjoyment using their preferred witches, werewolves, phoenixes, and vampires. So will we’re heading back to the Legacies world for another school year?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Family Matters, Part 1’

When you check out The Flash season 7 episode 10 on The CW next week, you could have a chance to dive into a super-important story. “Family Matters, Part 1” could potentially set the stage for the end of this present arc. One of the things to remember with this show is that we’re currently in an era where “graphic novels” are the packet of time rather than seasons. We think they’ve played this one out with the differences forces battling it out with Team Flash, and that is going to continue for a little while longer.
TV SeriesDecider

﻿When Does ‘Supergirl’ Season 6 Return With New Episodes?

Later tonight (May 11), Supergirl will air its mid-season finale on The CW before taking an extended hiatus. First Riverdale and now Supergirl? When will this madness end?!. The seventh episode of the show’s final season, “Fear Knot” follows the Super Friends as they brave the Phantom Zone in an attempt to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home — but each member of the squad is confronted by visions of their worst fear. Supergirl returns this summer with the final 13 episodes of the series, but when exactly will Supergirl be back with new episodes? Great question.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Double date drama!

Following tonight’s big premiere on the Hallmark Channel, do you find yourself interested in some Good Witch season 7 episode 2 details? If so, rest assured we are here to help!. The first thing worth noting as we approach “The Shell” is that the producers are going to try and...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Jupiter’s Legacy: Season One Viewer Votes

Is the original generation truly ready to give up the spotlight in the first season of the Jupiter’s Legacy TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Jupiter’s Legacy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy here.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Jupiter’s Legacy Creator Teases Plans For Season 2

Mark Millar is no stranger to seeing his work getting turned into major feature films, having been responsible for the comic books that eventually resulted in big screen blockbusters Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, while his collaborations with artist Steve McNiven on Marvel’s Civil War and Old Man Logan served as the inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Captain America movie and Hugh Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Walker Season 1 Episode 11 Preview: Hoyt's Return Complicates Things

There's nothing like a kiss between Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (Odette Annable) to complicate things heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker. But just in case that wasn't complicating things enough from an emotional standpoint, a returning Hoyt (Matt Barr) is there to further mix things up. It doesn't help when Cordell's own mother Abeline (Molly Hagan) is one of those excited to see him back. "When you're raising your own children there's you in them, so chances are you're passing on your buttons to them. But Hoyt's from somebody else," Hagan explained to EW. "If Hoyt acts out, I know that's not a reflection on me. If Cordell does something, that's a reflection on me." On top of that, Hoyt's a kid who liked spending time with his "mom"- with Hagen adding, "[Hoyt] wants to hang out with me! I don't see Liam or Cordell doing that!" Now here's your look at the preview images for this week's episode: