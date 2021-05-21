Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date: Lizzie’s ‘wellness retreat’

If you’re curious to learn either the Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date or some more news on what lies ahead, we’ve got both within!. The first thing that we have to do here, though, is make it clear when the CW series will be back. Think in terms of Thursday, June 10. Why in the world do we have such a long hiatus? It feels like one objective is for the network to test out how they could fare over the summer months with some of their top-tier programming. We’ve gotten the sense that they didn’t want to skimp on episode counts just because of the global health crisis, and that means extending these seasons a little bit beyond when they would typically air.