Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Kiowa, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 638 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Lamar ASOS measurement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov