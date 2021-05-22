newsbreak-logo
Bent County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 638 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Lamar ASOS measurement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 802 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 32 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Sedgwick County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Bent County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 839 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 12 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Cheraw and Timpas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 329 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Boncarbo, or 8 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Model, Hoehne and Tyrone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 749 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thatcher, or 35 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Ute Park fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sedgwick County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Taos County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:57:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 457 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Logan County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Pend Oreille County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Athol to near Spirit Lake to near Hauser. Movement was north at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spirit Lake, Athol, Hauser, Mount Spokane, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Blanchard.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corozal, Morovis, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Vega Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico Corozal Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST * At 401 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corozal, Morovis, Barahona, Franquez and Miranda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Logan County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Starkville, or 8 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH