Turkey is trying to convince European countries to allow their citizens to visit Turkey for tourism purposes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 19. Turkey is looking to see “how do we get tourists to our country as soon as possible. For this, we’re in talks with many European countries. We say ‘open your doors as soon as possible; let us open our doors,’” he said, speaking at an event in the capital Ankara to mark the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19.