If you’ve never seen a film by Swedish director Roy Andersson, then you should treat yourself to his singular sense of absurdity and watch “About Endlessness.”. It’s a deadpan look at loss and humanity, but each scene has a deliberate staging and filming that makes it look like a work of art — and in particular a painting by the Neue Sachlichkeit artists, with everything in focus and clear and distinct. (The 1920s German art movement was a direct reaction to expressionism, and the term is roughly translated as the New Objectivity of Sobriety.)