John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, and others testify before a House of Representatives subcommittee regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget request for the Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office, and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency national security space programs. The Government Accountability Office also testifies on their recent independent assessments completed across the space acquisition enterprise.