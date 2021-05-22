Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and more at the Reagan Library

Robert Gates, former Secretary Of Defense and author of “Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World“, spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the challenges China and Russia pose for American security. Gates says Russia and China are more aggressive because they believe the United States is weak. Gates explained that Russia and China see weakness and opportunity in our political paralysis, including, how our economy reeled from Covid, pulling out from Afghanistan and pulling back from our international role. Gates believes that it is a terrible mistake to cut our defense budget and instead we need to be smart and come up with extra money to rebuild our Navy.