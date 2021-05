Volunteering at the Jackson House Museum is a way to become active again in the community and meet new people. Opportunities are now available. Two volunteer information sessions will be held on site at the museum this week. Each session will include a free tour of the house and grounds, followed by a meeting with refreshments to discuss the museum’s programs and benefits of volunteering. The first is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m., and the second for Saturday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. Weekday and weekend shifts are available.