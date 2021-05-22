newsbreak-logo
Sarah Kemp has one-stroke lead at Pure Silk Championship

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth — her 13th hole of the day on the River Course— with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac.

