newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

By Brad Lendon, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday. Biden said that Puckett's initial reaction to...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Korean War#Heroism#America#United States Army Ranger#Chinese#Col Puckett#President Joe Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

94-year-old Georgia man to receive Medal of Honor on Friday

WASHINGTON DC — A Korean war veteran from Georgia will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday. It will be the first of President Joe Biden’s presidency. Biden will bestow the nation’s most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.
MilitaryMacon Telegraph

Biden awards first Medal of Honor to Puckett, Korean War vet and ‘true American hero’

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a veteran of the Korean War and a Columbus resident. Puckett, 94, intentionally ran across open enemy lines and drew machine gun fire to allow Rangers in his company to maneuver for attack, Biden said in recognizing Puckett, who survived a series of heavy enemy assaults.
POTUSabc11.com

Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to a 94-year-old retired Army colonel for bravery under enemy fire more than a half-century ago in the Korean War. It took a policy change for retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. to receive the military's highest honor....
WorldWFMZ-TV Online

DC Korean War Memorial

Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea. President Joe Biden says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. Biden says he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon is welcoming “America’s return” to the world stage, while Biden is praising the “long history of shared sacrifice" by the two allies. Biden says the U.S. has agreed to vaccinate 550,000 South Korean servicemembers who serve alongside U.S. forces on the peninsula. Biden is also noting South Korea’s growing influence on American culture, saying, “K-pop fans are universal.”
Union, SCRegister Citizen

Korean War soldier returns home over 70 years after death

UNION, S.C. (AP) — For more than 70 years, it was unknown by family where Cpl. Ralph Boughman’s remains were located after he was killed in the Korean War fighting for his country in 1950. Boughman, of Union, joined the U.S. Army in August 1948 at Fort Jackson in Columbia,...
Militaryaerotechnews.com

World War II veterans to receive Purple Hearts decades after war

A pair of World War II veterans have recently been approved by the acting Army secretary to receive Purple Hearts over 76 years after being wounded during the Battle of Normandy. Because of racial inequalities, both Johnnie Jones, a 101-year-old former warrant officer, and Ozzie Fletcher, a 99-year-old former private,...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Next major war will be 'very different,' - U.S. defense secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to “the old wars” that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to say on Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin, according to advance excerpts of the...
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Militarydefense.gov

Biden Awards Medal of Honor to Retired Ranger for Actions on Hill 205

President Joe Biden presented the nation's highest military honor to retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., today, for his actions as a first lieutenant and the Eighth Army Ranger Company commander during the Korean conflict Nov. 25-26, 1950. It has been seven decades since the Battle on Hill 205, where Puckett...
MilitaryStars and Stripes

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he’s mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
MilitaryUnited States Army

Heroic actions led Soldier to become first Nisei Medal of Honor recipient

During World War II, everyone who identified as American wanted to fight for the U.S. — including Japanese-Americans, who were initially denied entry into the military due to wartime prejudice. Eventually, they were allowed to enlist, and many fought in a unit that became one of the most decorated in history. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was one of them.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Big Red One honors Vietnam veteran and winner of Medal of Honor

The 1st Infantry Division continued its Year of Honor Wednesday by telling the story of a Vietnam Veteran who won a Medal of Honor. The veteran in question was Staff Sgt. James L. Bondsteel. Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims spoke about Bondsteel, a former Big Red...
Militarymukilteobeacon.com

Medal of Honor recipient remains identified | Darn Wright

In 1964 our Uncle Sam sent a young 20-year old Army private, who proudly wore on his uniform collar a brass medical symbol, Caduceus (kuh-doo-see-uhs), to Korea. This upstart medic was thankful for his training to save lives and not take them. So during his 395-day Korean tour when the few anecdotes dwindled in during his deployment they always caught his attention. It was while "debriefing" at his compound Enlisted Men's Club that he first heard about some heroic actions by a nameless U.S. Army captain and Catholic chaplain.