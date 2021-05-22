newsbreak-logo
Tennis

USPTA Introduces Fiix Elbow to the Tennis Marketplace

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) has signed a multi-year partnership with Stā Active to introduce the Fiix Elbow product to the tennis marketplace. The USPTA and Stā Active will work together to introduce the Fiix Elbow to tennis professionals, clubs, and players to enhance player health, enjoyment, and development outcomes as the “Official Tennis Elbow Recovery Device of the USPTA,” according to a media release from Stā Active.

