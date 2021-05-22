USPTA Introduces Fiix Elbow to the Tennis Marketplace

You may have heard of “tennis elbow,” but only about 5% of people who report having Lateral Epicondylitis can actually attribute it to playing tennis. Tennis Elbow, or Lateral Epicondylitis is an overuse injury of the extensor muscles and tendons in the forearm. Specifically, a group of tendons that originate on the outer, or lateral, aspect of the elbow. Overuse of the extensor muscles can cause inflammation in the acute phase, microscopic tears in the tissues, and degenerative changes in the tendon. Typically, symptoms of lateral epicondylitis are characterized by pain and tenderness at the lateral epicondyle of the elbow, where these tendons all originate, but the pain may also radiate into the forearm, wrist and hand. One may also experience difficulty, weakness and pain with gripping activities. At first, these symptoms might only occur a few hours after activity, but as the condition worsens, pain can be experienced as soon as the activity is stopped, or in more severe conditions, the pain may be present during activity, constantly, or may limit your tolerance to specific activities.