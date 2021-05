This article is part of our Gaming Golf With Jeff Ritter series. Jeff, Scott and Jeff preview the second major championship of the year, The PGA Championship, hosted at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Is it time for Jordan Spieth to complete the Grand Slam? Is Rory McIlroy back? Is Bryson DeChambeau's length going to tame this course? Is DJ healthy and still #1? Can Sam Burns stay hot? Who are the values to get more top tier guys in? What's this week's betting card? Is Koepka's knee healthy enough to compete? Is this Viktor Hovland's time? Will Ritter have the winner on his fantasy team for the 3rd straight week?