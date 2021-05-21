newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

By Brennan Phillips
haidagwaiiobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe getaway in the mountains east of Osoyoos known as the Hobbit Mountain Hole will be changing its name, after the owner was contacted by Warner Bros regarding trademark violations over the word “hobbit.”. After purchasing a ranch north just east of Osoyoos in Bridesville, B.C. last year Christine Le...

www.haidagwaiiobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbit#The Getaway#Okanagan#Fun Home#Rings#The Western News#B C#Osoyoos#Lord#Bed#Bridesville#Publication#Trademark Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Gotham City could be Warner Bros. World’s most sinister land

Gotham City is an urban landscape filled with treacherous lawlessness, and home to some of the world’s darkest super-villains, with only Batman — and you — on hand to save the day. Take on the Joker, the Riddler, Harley Quinn, and more at Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park.
Moviestheshadowleague.com

Warner Bros Wants Black Director & Black Lead For Superman Movie

The next Superman movie will look wildly different from any previous Superman offering. In February, Warner Bros. hired acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates to write the screenplay for a new Superman movie, with J.J. Abrams producing. Rumors began to swirl that this planned film would introduce a new Superman...
Photographyarchitecturaldigest.com

Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

Over the past several centuries, European monarchies’ power and influence over their respective country’s politics may have dwindled, but their stately châteaux, castles, and palaces have endured. There’s something about the dwellings’ undeniable extravagance and opulence that makes them utterly timeless, and perhaps that’s what lead the Yerdelen brothers, Turkish real estate entrepreneurs, to build a sprawling village, dubbed Burj Al Babas, complete with 732 mini-castles near the Black Sea.
BusinessPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warner Bros Games fate is unknown after Discovery/WarnerMedia merger

Warner Bros Games will reportedly be split up as part of the new Discovery and WarnerMedia merger. AT&T is selling off its WarnerMedia division to form a stand-alone merged company with Discovery, but the fate of Warner Bros Games studios is still unknown. There was no mention of Warner Bros Games in the official press release posted by AT&T which announced the merger. IGN’s Julia Alexander has since reported on the news, stating that the sale will include "some of Warner Bros Interactive/Warner Bros Games, but not all".
Moviesinparkmagazine.com

Construction commences on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter

Construction has now officially started for “Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo-The Making of Harry Potter.” Warner Bros. Studio Tours, which operates the Making of Harry Potter in London, and Warner Bros. Japan LLC announced they will open their newest tour in the first half of 2023, following the groundbreaking ceremony that took place on May 13, 2021.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Zack Snyder Feared Warner Bros. Would Sue Him for Posting About His Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder kept the hope of seeing his cut of Justice League alive for years after Joss Whedon and Warner Bros.’s recut of the film came out and flopped in 2017. He particularly shared much of his vision throughh the use of his Vero account. However, the director wasn’t always confident that his efforts would pay off or that they wouldn’t be halted by legal action from the studio.
Businessseattlepi.com

Warner Bros. Needs to Regain Its Luster After Turmoil of AT&T Years

Warner Bros. once stood as the citadel of Hollywood, a mighty fortress of moviemaking. Today, the studio is bracing for its third massive executive shake-up in as many years. The special aura that always seemed to hover around the sprawling Burbank lot looks more like a dense fog these days.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Injustice animated movie confirmed by DC and Warner Bros

Injustice games each have over two hours of cutscenes, making them movies and fighting games fused into one. We are not talking just some random filler to get the players to keep fighting opponents, both games feature gripping stories of the calibre that DCEU movies can only wish they had.
Entertainmentoutlooknewspapers.com

Warner Bros. Shows Appreciation for Providence Saint Joseph

As of this past week, the walls of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center are adorned with the images of DC Comics superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Warner Bros. icon Bugs Bunny. They all have been specifically created to thank local physicians, caregivers, and non-clinical staff by Warner Media artists.
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

Harry Potter fans have returned to the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley and the Great Hall of Hogwarts as the Warner Bros Studio Tour welcomed guests for the first time since December 2020. The tourist attraction in Leavesden, Hertfordshire has re-opened with safety measures in place including reduced capacity and...
Moviesadafruit.com

Black Superman: Behind Ta-Nehisi Coates’ New Warner Bros.’ Film

We’re definitely excited for this! Even though there are still a lot of unknowns, here are some details on what’s happening so far from The Hollywood Reporter. While promoting his Amazon Prime film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse in late April, Michael B. Jordan put a Kryptonite pin in any rumors that he might suit up as Warner Bros.’ next Superman. “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”
MoviesDerrick

Warner Bros. and HBO cut ties with HFPA as crisis deepens for Golden Globes group

With questions swirling about the future of the Golden Globe Awards, influential studios continued to back away from the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with WarnerMedia joining Netflix and Amazon Studios in cutting ties with the organization until sweeping reforms are enacted. In a letter sent Sunday to HFPA president...
Video Gamesboundingintocomics.com

Warner Bros. Announces New Injustice Animated Feature

An animated feature based on the Injustice video games is in development at Warner Bros and this info, while confirmed officially, comes to us in a subtle, unobtrusive way. Instead of sparing an expense to have a lavish announcement befitting the popular game series from NetherRealm Studios, WB hid the news in the press release for part 2 of the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movie coming this summer to home video.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.