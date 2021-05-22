newsbreak-logo
Guards Who Slept Through Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Get No-Jail Deal

By Tracy Connor
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two federal jail guards who failed to monitor Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself and then lied about what they were doing have struck a no-jail plea deal with prosecutors. The agreement with Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who literally fell asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional...

