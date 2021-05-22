Guards Who Slept Through Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Get No-Jail Deal

A Mississippi state judge on Thursday dismissed second-degree murder charges against two former police officers accused of fatally beating a Black man during a violent 2019 arrest. In a rare judicial move, Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson intervened after prosecutors finished their case against Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley for the Jan. 13, 2019, death of 62-year-old George Robinson. Peterson ruled that prosecutors did not present enough evidence during the trial that began on Monday and moved to drop the charges with prejudice—meaning the two former Jackson police officers cannot be retried. “There was nothing on its face that was illegal,” Peterson said on Thursday. “The detention of a suspect is not a criminal act and there was no proof presented that they were conspiring.”