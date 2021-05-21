Teen driver accidentally strikes tree; no injuries

BRISTOL | On May 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briggs Hill Road and Deerleap View Road in the town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Weston Allred, 19, of Bristol. An investigation by police revealed Allred was traveling westbound on Briggs Hill Road when the sun obstructed his vision, causing him to exit the roadway and strike a tree. Neither impairment nor distracted driving contributed to this crash, and no injuries resulted.