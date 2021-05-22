newsbreak-logo
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Coastal flood warning extended

L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John the Baptist Parish – There is no longer a threat of impactful heavy rainfall or severe weather however the National Weather Service has extended the Coastal Flood Warning until 4:00 p.m. Saturday. St. John will experience minor to moderate coastal flooding until a shift in wind direction which...

