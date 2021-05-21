newsbreak-logo
Prince William County, VA

Board Moves Ahead on Recommendations for Scott Cemetery

PWLiving
PWLiving
 3 days ago
In recent weeks, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors directed staff to prepare a plan to research and interpret the cultural resources of the historically African American Thoroughfare and The Settlement communities and to facilitate restoration of the Scott family cemetery located in the Thoroughfare community. Additionally, the Board asked for recommendations on how to better research and preserve African American history, culture and historic communities throughout Prince William County.

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

