Tax-free holiday for disaster preparedness supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The disaster preparedness tax-free holiday starts next week. — passed by Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis.

Qualifying disaster preparedness supplies will be exempt from taxes starting on May 28 through June 6.

The tax-free holiday comes right on time as another active hurricane season is expected.

Common items that qualify include flashlights, batteries, bottled water and canned foods. Qualifying items sold in places such as theme parks or airports are not exempt from sales tax.

