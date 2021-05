PROVO, Utah — After a year with no celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stadium of Fire announced plans to return in full force in 2021. This year’s annual Independence Day celebration marks the 40th anniversary of Stadium of Fire, with performances by Grammy-winning country singer Lee Greenwood and country singer Collin Raye. The show will also feature “signature gravity-defying motorcycle stunts” from Nitro Circus. Skydivers, a flyover by F-35 jets from Hill Air Force Base, and the USA’s largest stadium fireworks show will cap off the evening, featuring the Millennial Choir.