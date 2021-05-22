newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Adna Burger Bar Opens With a Bang

Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe establishment of the brand new Adna Burger Bar was a sight to behold, according to owners Cindy and Jim Smith. Selling four kinds of burgers and baskets of fries to a line of 30 to 40 customers was chaos, but the Smiths were ready: they had prepared 400 pounds of hamburger in the days before opening.

www.chronline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Lunch Meat#Work Life Balance#Food Drink#Wild Game#Into The Wild#Opening Day#Onion Rings#Adna High School#Chehalis Mints#The Burger Bar#The Adna Burger Bar#Adna Burger Bar Hours#Farmers Market#Adna Grocery Store Hours#Adna School District#Adna Residents#Fries#Regular Burgers#Jalapeno Burgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsthreeforksvoice.com

Column: The Stuffed Burger

Whenever I make a seven-hour trip to my hometown, one of my first stops is at Grub's Drive-In for a double shamrock burger. It is four patties of wonderful. The only thing I have found similar to a shamrock is a 4x4 at In-N-Out burger. The first time I tried In-N-Out in Los Angeles, it took me back to my childhood and is usually the first stop if I am in Salt Lake City, Southern Utah, or head to Las Vegas for a weekend. Some people get really excited for a packed itinerary on vacation, I'm usually more concerned about where I'm going to eat.
Restaurantsbeaconjournal.com

Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Kent 'made fresh daily with love'

A new pizza place opened last month in Kent, but it is not just another pizza restaurant, its owners say. For starters, there will be no freezer or microwave at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, which is located at the former site of Pizza Fire at 220 S. Depeyster St., according to Jim Smith, the company’s chief executive officer and president.
Manheim, PALancaster Online

Stubby's Bar & Grille opens 2nd location in Manheim Township

Stubby’s Bar & Grille has opened a second location at the former Manheim Township home of Charcoals Bar & Grill, which closed in November 2020. Owners Claude Bradley and Jack Depew bought the restaurant at 701 Olde Hickory Road for an undisclosed price before renovating it for the new Stubby’s, which opened April 26. They declined to discuss any details of the restaurant, saying they didn’t want the publicity because “given the current staffing situations we are trying not to overwhelm our staff.”
RestaurantsJacksonville Daily Record

Bread & Burger, Estrella Cocina to open Downtown on May 27

Two of the four new food concepts coming to the VyStar Credit Union campus Downtown will open May 27. Bread & Burger will open in the breezeway between the 100 W. Bay St. building and parking garage. Estrella Cocina will open on the rooftop of 100 W. Bay St. Jonathan...
RestaurantsVermilion Standard

Chorney-Booth: It's time to embrace the humble hot dog

Many different comfort foods have had a moment over the course of the last few years, with foodies enthusiastically rallying around tacos, pizza, burgers and fried chicken, lending a certain sense of prestige to categories that were previously considered junk food. Now it’s time for the humble hot dog to get its due.
Restaurantsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Great American Restaurants Debuts Fred’s Chicken Shack

One of NoVA’s favorite brands joins the poultry game with a new ghost kitchen. Fans of Great American Restaurants and crispy poultry, rejoice! The beloved local restaurant group has thrown its hat into the hotly contested fried-chicken ring with a new ghost kitchen, Fred’s Chicken Shack. The first two Fred’s locations are inside Ozzie’s Good Eats in Fairfax and Good Eats Emporium in Sterling.
RecipesPine And Lakes News

Chef's Hat: It's time to grill a better burger

A quest for a way to jazz up a plain old hamburger ended up being a journey down a rabbit hole. Instead of finding an easy recipe with a few herbs and spices, I found recipes that had ingredients that are in no way something that should be placed on a burger.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

On the Burger Trail: The Heirloom Burger

In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to find the latest, greatest and most delicious burgers in Milwaukee. Click here for an explanation of the criteria used to rate each burger. Where have we been? Check out the complete catalog of burger reviews here. Heirloom MKE (food truck)
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Battle of the Burgers

LUCA BRASI - Bethelview Road. Traditionally known for their stellar pizza selections, this family-owned restaurant surprised David with their ability to also make a delicious burger. Owner Richard Stanley has turned his restaurant into his passion and dedicates all his energy into providing his customers with a wonderful meal. Out...
Philadelphia, PAwooderice.com

The All-New Blume Burger in Rittenhouse Opens This Friday With Over-The-Top Burgers & Boozy Milkshakes!

The All-New Blume Burger in Rittenhouse Opens This Friday With Over-The-Top Burgers & Boozy Milkshakes!. Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group announce the grand reopening of Philadelphia’s most stylish and Instagram-worthy neighborhood burger bar and restaurant. Blume Burger is set to debut this Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1500 Locust Street, in Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Blume Burger is a grand new concept and direction for the restaurant that has remained closed since March of 2020 when the pandemic hit. The big vibes, the flowering plants and the vibrant colors are back – and this time with over-the-top burger creations, boozy milkshakes, tasty sides, wood-fired pizzas and an eye-catching new streetery. Executive Chef Steve Lindabury and his culinary team have given new life to the kitchen with a menu of comfort food and diner-inspired delights that are perfect for neighborhood foodies, returning workers, frontline workers at nearby hospitals, visiting tourists and those simply craving a feel-good meal during these challenging times. Launch services include delivery, dine-in, pick-up, take-out, cocktails to go, indoor dining, outdoor dining, sidewalk seating and an extended streetery. Opening hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:00pm to Midnight, with Sunday hours for online ordering only. After Memorial Day Weekend, look for additional hours and days of operation.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Roma Caffé and Bar opens in Point Richmond

Point Richmond has welcomed a new spot for brunch, lunch, coffee, wine and craft beer. Family-owned Roma Caffé and Bar opened in March and currently serves coffee, breakfast and lunch, and will soon be serving wine and craft beer, according to the City of Richmond, which highlighted to new shop in City Manager Laura Snideman’s latest newsletter.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Madtree Brewing opening new bar, restaurant in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Popular brewery MadTree is expanding its reach, announcing plans to open a new bar and restaurant in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood this fall. The new bar and restaurant will be called the Alcove, will be located at 1400 Vine Street, the space which used to house the Yokum Athletic Club, where Ezzard Charles trained as a boxer.