Adna Burger Bar Opens With a Bang

The All-New Blume Burger in Rittenhouse Opens This Friday With Over-The-Top Burgers & Boozy Milkshakes!. Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group announce the grand reopening of Philadelphia’s most stylish and Instagram-worthy neighborhood burger bar and restaurant. Blume Burger is set to debut this Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1500 Locust Street, in Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Blume Burger is a grand new concept and direction for the restaurant that has remained closed since March of 2020 when the pandemic hit. The big vibes, the flowering plants and the vibrant colors are back – and this time with over-the-top burger creations, boozy milkshakes, tasty sides, wood-fired pizzas and an eye-catching new streetery. Executive Chef Steve Lindabury and his culinary team have given new life to the kitchen with a menu of comfort food and diner-inspired delights that are perfect for neighborhood foodies, returning workers, frontline workers at nearby hospitals, visiting tourists and those simply craving a feel-good meal during these challenging times. Launch services include delivery, dine-in, pick-up, take-out, cocktails to go, indoor dining, outdoor dining, sidewalk seating and an extended streetery. Opening hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:00pm to Midnight, with Sunday hours for online ordering only. After Memorial Day Weekend, look for additional hours and days of operation.