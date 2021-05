Seaside Lagoon’s shortened season will set the stage for the BeachLife music festival in Redondo Beach. The City Council voted this week to operate the family swim area, which will reopen June 15 after being shuttered last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, until Aug. 22 — shaving about two weeks off the end of the swim season to allow BeachLife organizers enough time to set up for the music festival. The move, though, could also have financial consequences for Redondo Beach.