City Council to Canvass Mayoral Election Results

Was the Sheriff and the County Attorney’s Office asleep at the wheel for four years? Just as the Potter County Commissioner’s Court was about to address a serious problem of lack of representation for the indigent in the county criminal justice system, these two entities wake up and oppose it. They have had months and years to be involved in this process and they “wake up” the day the Commissioner’s Court is to take action. What a shame! The county no longer has a project for which to obtain a grant from the State of Texas and they remain in an unconstitutional status. It appears Potter County will remain a “19th century” county with all the other rural counties that feverishly maintain the status quo of long ago. Was this loss a lack of leadership, fear of something new, or just plain old racism?