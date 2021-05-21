City Council to Canvass Mayoral Election Results
The Amarillo City Council will vote Tuesday on canvassing the election results for the Amarillo mayoral election held on May 1. According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the results will be canvassed during next week's meeting after originally being delayed from the canvassing earlier this month due to a recount requested by candidate Claudette Smith. The recount kept Nelson's lead intact, with 54 percent of the vote, while challenger Michael Hunt gained seven votes and Carl Karas lost one vote. Both Smith and Nelson also gained two votes.