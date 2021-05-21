newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

City Council to Canvass Mayoral Election Results

By Thomas Warren
The Amarillo Pioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amarillo City Council will vote Tuesday on canvassing the election results for the Amarillo mayoral election held on May 1. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the results will be canvassed during next week’s meeting after originally being delayed from the canvassing earlier this month due to a recount requested by candidate Claudette Smith. The recount kept Nelson’s lead intact, with 54 percent of the vote, while challenger Michael Hunt gained seven votes and Carl Karas lost one vote. Both Smith and Nelson also gained two votes.

www.amarillopioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Hamilton, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Amarillo, TX
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Canvassing#Hamilton Council#The Amarillo City Council#Candidate Claudette Smith#Challenger Michael Hunt#Amarillo City Hall#Judge Laura Hamilton#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

City Council receives update regarding potential broadband internet initiative

The Amarillo City Council recently heard an update on the potential of a city initiative in the works that would give all area residents basic access to broadband internet. According to previous Globe-News reports, the model city officials are exploring would have open access for Amarillo residents for essential services on the internet, including education, healthcare, social services and banking.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: City's election results a vote for leadership consistency

The voters have spoken, and a mayoral recount that was as labor-intensive as it was drama-free, has verified what was said May 1. The voting public likes the current direction of city government. That, in turn, speaks to confidence and consistency, most likely in that order. The past year has...
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Republican Women’s Club Meeting

The Amarillo Republican Women’s Club will be meeting on May 29th. At this meeting they will discuss President Biden’s first 100 days, House Legislation, and Legislation that will affect courts. Now that they’re back to having regular in-person meetings. ARW is hoping new members will reach out to join. You...
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Public Meetings for week of May 17

3 p.m.; City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St. Consider the following subdivision plat/s: P-21-37 Glendale Addition Unit No. 29 in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Star Lane; P-21-38 South Georgia Place Unit No. 38 in the vicinity of Georgia Street and Farmers' Avenue; P-21-40 Lee Greens Addition Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of SE 21st Avenue and Spruce Street; P-21-43 The Woodlands of Amarillo Unit No. 17 in the vicinity of Golden Chestnut Lane and Sweetly Lane; P-21-47 2T Estates Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Dowell Road and Rockwell.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Wichita Falls, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

Wichita Falls Attorney Launches 2022 Bid Against Jackson

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) has drawn his first challenger for the 2022 election cycle. Earlier this month, Wichita Falls attorney Kathleen Brown announced her candidacy for Jackson’s congressional seat in the 2022 election. Brown is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat, according to her Federal Election Commission filing.
Potter County, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Asleep at the wheel?

Was the Sheriff and the County Attorney’s Office asleep at the wheel for four years? Just as the Potter County Commissioner’s Court was about to address a serious problem of lack of representation for the indigent in the county criminal justice system, these two entities wake up and oppose it. They have had months and years to be involved in this process and they “wake up” the day the Commissioner’s Court is to take action. What a shame! The county no longer has a project for which to obtain a grant from the State of Texas and they remain in an unconstitutional status. It appears Potter County will remain a “19th century” county with all the other rural counties that feverishly maintain the status quo of long ago. Was this loss a lack of leadership, fear of something new, or just plain old racism?
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

New Mexico Republicans begin Operation Freedom in Amarillo

Day one of Operation Freedom, a short one. Serving as a travel day for most participants. However, according to party chair Steve Pearce, there’s one message they’re trying to get across. “Typically republicans talk about what we don't want to do we don't want to raise taxes we don't want...
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Amarillo economy is bouncing back with highest sales tax to date

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All the recent spending in Amarillo is literally paying off. The city collected $9.2 million according to the latest sales tax report in March. Although sales tax figures last year took some hits due to closures brought on by COVID-19, there has been a consecutive increase in the past 10 months and this is the highest single monthly figure the city has ever seen.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Our Town briefs: National Foster Care Month, BSA procedure milestone, new AC certificate

National Foster Care Month has begun, and nonprofit Buckner International has set in motion an initiative to leave an impact in the Amarillo community, according to a news release. With roughly 423,997 kids in foster care in the United States, 31,567 are in Texas. The ultimate goal of foster care is permanent reunification with a child’s biological family. Reunification happens in 47 percent of cases, and 26 percent result in adoption.