newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Jeffrey Epstein guards who falsified prison records to avoid jail

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2lqN_0a7YjmVa00
The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records (AP)

Two prison workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records.

The pair will avoid spending time in prison after a deal was struck with federal prosecutors, authorities said on Friday.

The prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring Epstein the night he took his own life in August 2019.

They were charged with lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell on August 10.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpG4J_0a7YjmVa00
Michael Thomas, a federal jail guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself, will avoid prison time (AP)

As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars, according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers on Friday.

Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general, it said.

The two have “admitted that they ‘wilfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'” in the housing unit where Epstein was being held, the letter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QJdd_0a7YjmVa00
The deal for Tova Noel, centre in yellow blouse, will need to be approved by a judge (AP)

The deal would need to be approved by a judge, which could come as soon as next week.

Prosecutors alleged that Noel and Thomas sat at their desks just 15 feet from Epstein’s cell, shopped online for furniture and motorcycles, and walked around the unit’s common area instead of making required rounds every 30 minutes.

During one two-hour period, both appeared to have been asleep, according to the indictment filed against them.

Epstein’s death was a major embarrassment for the federal Bureau of Prisons and highlighted major security and staffing issues within the agency.

It revealed the jail was suffering from problems including chronic staffing shortages that lead to mandatory overtime for guards day after day and other staff being pressed into service as correctional officers.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#New York City#Jail#Federal Prison#Federal Prosecutors#Medical Records#Federal Records#The Justice Department#Prison Records#Guards Day#Correctional Officers#Court Papers#Authorities#Supervised Release#Inspector General#Required Checks#Bars#Mandatory Overtime
Related
New York City, NYWTOP

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

The Metropolitan Police said the woman, who is thought to be in her 20s, was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road in Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am. Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in Southwark. Detectives from the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

14 arrests after animal rights activists blockade McDonald’s depots

Police have arrested 14 people after animal rights activists blocked access to four McDonald’s distribution centres across the UK. Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to prevent lorries from leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester on Saturday. The group is demanding McDonald’s commit...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Priti Patel refuses to rule out prosecutions after Diana Panorama report

Home Secretary Priti Patel has refused to rule out criminal prosecutions following the publication of the Dyson report into the BBC’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana Princess of Wales. The inquiry by the former master of the rolls concluded that journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” to land his world...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Dog owners protest against mandatory sterilisation plan

Several hundred dog owners and their pets have gathered outside Greece’s Parliament in protest against a draft law that will make sterilisation of household pets mandatory. The dog owners railed against the Bill’s “abolition of amateur breeding, the backbone of dog loving”, as they called it in a statement. Most...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Scotland’s most senior law officer to step down

Scotland’s most senior law officer, Lord Advocate James Wolffe, and the Solicitor General are to resign. The Scottish Government said Mr Wolffe and Alison Di Rollo, who supports the Lord Advocate, will stand down once new law officers are appointed. The Lord Advocate is head of the body responsible for...
HealthPosted by
newschain

Good news on vaccines, Queen puts royal troubles aside and call for football commentators to be allowed to swear: Today’s newspaper headlines

The nation’s papers are led by revelations on the effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus variants. The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday People report new data from Public Health England found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines remain effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian and Kent variants. The results keep the nation...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Record daily number of second doses administered in UK

The number of Covid-19 vaccine second doses administered in the UK hit a record daily high on Saturday, new Government figures show. Some 556,951 jabs containing people’s second dose were given on May 22, surpassing April 24 when 547,636 were administered. The increase comes as the Government continues to urge...