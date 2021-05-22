Dave Grohl to Co-Host 'The Tonight Show' Next Week

Although Jimmy Fallon is behind in the ratings to Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, NBC has committed to him through the 2024-25 season. Fallon began hosting The Tonight Show in 2014 after five years at the helm of Late Night. NBC's renewal comes after the network recently extended Seth Meyer's Late Night contract through 2025. Variety reports The Tonight Show's renewal was done some time ago. Fallon's contract was extended last November. “This year alone, Jimmy is the executive producer, creator and/or star of six projects," said Susan Rovner, head of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "So of course we have The Tonight Show, which I’m very excited to say that we’ve renewed officially for five years,” Susan Rovner said on Monday. “We have Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. And at NBC, we are reimagining the 1960s game show Password, That’s My Jam, an animated holiday special called 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, based on his children’s book. And at Peacock, we have The Kids Tonight Show. So for me, it’s a great model about how we’re going to partner with our talent and creators moving forward.”