newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dave Grohl to Co-Host 'The Tonight Show' Next Week

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl will co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Fallon revealed on Friday’s (May 21) episode, Billboard can confirm. Grohl and Fallon will team up on the monologue, games and guest interviews with comedian Jim Jefferies and musical guest Blake Shelton on the May 24-dated episode, according to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.

www.billboard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Alternative Rock#Rock Music#30 Rock#Co Host#Rolling Stone#Nirvana#Billboard#Bottlerock Napa Valley#Paramount#Nbc#Comedian Jim Jefferies#Studio Album#Playing Music#Guest Interviews#Foo Fighters#Stage#Gigs#Lollapalooza#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Dave Grohl & Daughter Violet Rip 'Nausea' Cover on 'Kimmel'

Foo Fighters leader also talked about his upcoming documentary, "What Drives Us." It was a family affair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (Apr. 27) when Dave Grohl hit the stage with his daughter Violet to perform their cover of X's 1980 anthem "Nausea" live on TV for the first time. Joined by Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, as well as former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin, the group ripped through the credit sequence song from Grohl's get-in-the-van touring documentary, What Drives Us, which will premiere on the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (Apr. 30).
CelebritiesPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Dave Grohl Won’t Be Stoned at Rock Hall This Time

Dave Grohl said he planned to avoid getting as stoned as he was the last time he appeared at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. He’ll be inducted alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates in Cleveland in October, and the news gave him cause to remember his 2015 experience when he and Miley Cyrus took part in Joan Jett’s induction.
MusicKerrang

Dave Grohl discusses Foo Fighters’ inclusion in the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dave Grohl has admitted that he didn’t think Foo Fighters had ​“ever imagined” that they would one day be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Following yesterday’s announcement of all the 2021 inductees – Foos, plus Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay‑Z and Todd Rundgren, as well as Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for the Early Influence Award, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for the Musical Excellence Award, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award – the frontman told Rolling Stone that he was happy for his bandmates, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, above anything else.
MusicNew Haven Register

Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters' Rock Hall Induction: 'None of Us Imagined This Would Happen'

Dave Grohl has had a lot of memorable Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nights during the past decade. In 2013, he donned a kimono and blond wig to induct Rush and rock out with them on “2112.” The next year, Nirvana entered the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility and he played their music with Krist Novoselic for the first time since Kurt Cobain died in 1994. The year after that, he jammed with Joan Jett and got stoned out of his mind with her and Miley Cyrus afterward.
MusicWFMJ.com

Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters among hall of fame inductees

Warren native Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters is among the musicians that will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. The Cleveland-based Hall announced on Wednesday that the band will join Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren during a ceremony scheduled for October 30, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

NBC renews The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for five more years

Although Jimmy Fallon is behind in the ratings to Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, NBC has committed to him through the 2024-25 season. Fallon began hosting The Tonight Show in 2014 after five years at the helm of Late Night. NBC's renewal comes after the network recently extended Seth Meyer's Late Night contract through 2025. Variety reports The Tonight Show's renewal was done some time ago. Fallon's contract was extended last November. “This year alone, Jimmy is the executive producer, creator and/or star of six projects," said Susan Rovner, head of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "So of course we have The Tonight Show, which I’m very excited to say that we’ve renewed officially for five years,” Susan Rovner said on Monday. “We have Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. And at NBC, we are reimagining the 1960s game show Password, That’s My Jam, an animated holiday special called 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, based on his children’s book. And at Peacock, we have The Kids Tonight Show. So for me, it’s a great model about how we’re going to partner with our talent and creators moving forward.”
CelebritiesSFGate

Dave Chappelle goes on 'The Tonight Show,' says his podcast 'The Midnight Miracle' will be on vinyl

It’s always an event when comedian Dave Chappelle speaks, and last night's appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was no different. Although Fallon is now back in his studio, Chappelle still appeared remotely from what appeared to be a garage filled with friends. Chappelle recounted his inspiration to resume holding in-person comedy shows last summer, noting that after George Floyd’s murder, he felt like he needed to have a microphone in his hand. After getting personal approval from the Ohio governor, he ended up holding 54 shows in a 5-acre cornfield, all of which were documented by the filmmakers behind the Obama-produced “American Factory.”
Celebritieswrat.com

Dave Grohl Narrates and Appears in Commercials for Ram Trucks!

More streams of income for Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters. The Ram Truck brand has teamed up with Foo Fighters for a new advertising campaign. Dave Grohl narrates two commercials, “Rock Star” and “Overtime” and Dave is featured driving his Ram 1500. The original Ram van that Foo Fighters used...