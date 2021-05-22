Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald performing in "Take Me to the World" The ladies who lunch are celebrating because Broadway.com's Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Digital Concert Production! The event, which focused on the extraordinary digital theatrical productions released during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the winners on May 21.www.broadway.com