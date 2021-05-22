Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows Usnavi—a bodega owner with big dreams outside of his constraining New York City neighborhood, Washington Heights. He wishes to return to the Dominican Republic, which he fondly looks back on as “the best time of his life.” His friends and family that make up the block’s community are likewise chasing their dreams, the surprisingly big and the seemingly small, both within Washington Heights and outside of it. But, they are also watching their neighborhood change due to gentrification and the unexpected evolutions that come with time.