Here Are the Sweetest Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Album
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And when Olivia Rodrigo gives fans Sour, they offer up sweet reviews of her debut album that dropped Friday (May 21). Another famous Olivia, Olivia O'Brien, said she felt like she was 21 going on 16 while listening to the 11 heartbreak anthems. "Olivia Rodrigo's album makes me wanna teleport back to high school because every word is EXACTLY how I felt as a teenager," O'Brien tweeted. "I'm just gonna listen and pretend I am 16 and a boy just broke my heart."