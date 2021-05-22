newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Avatar’ Star Sam Worthington Gets $8.2 Million for Polished Sunset Strip Mansion

By Mae Hamilton
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It took over a year on the market and several price cuts later, but Sam Worthington’s Hollywood Hills estate has finally sold for $8.2 million. That’s notably less than the Aussie “Avatar” franchise star’s initial $9.25 million ask, but still a few notches above the $7.9 million he and wife Lara paid Simon Kinberg for the luxe spread, back in 2018. Records reveal the buyer is ex-Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson, the so-called “Larry Gagosian of music” and now the CEO of his own agency, L.A.-based Hallwood Media.

www.dirt.com
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
360
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kinberg
Person
Sam Worthington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Strip#Wine Cellar#Hollywood Hills#Star#Brick Walls#Aussie#Hallwood Media#French#Hilton Hyland#Ex Geffen Records#Sleek Interiors#Pure White Walls#Jet Black Cabinetry#Honey Colored Wood Floors#Oversized Walk In Shower#Square Feet#Wife Lara#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Real EstateOk Magazine

'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Hits The Jackpot With Newly Renovated $5.1 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion — See Inside

When Jason Oppenheim wasn't Selling Sunset, he was busy closing the deal on his newly renovated Hollywood Hills mansion. The real estate mogul purchased his luxurious new estate for $5.125 million in an off-market deal last October and has spent the past few months giving it a gothic Hollywood makeover. Oppenheim, the founder and president of Oppenheim Group, managed to complete his renovations for under $1 million, as he told PEOPLE: "I knew immediately, I could turn that house into something pretty special, on a reasonable budget."
Real Estaterealtor.com

Late Screen Legend Rhonda Fleming’s SoCal Home on the Market for $11M

A glamorous home in Century City home that belonged to actress Rhonda Fleming, a screen star of the 1940s and ’50s, is on the market for the first time for $10,995,000. The red-haired talent known as the “Queen of Technicolor” died in 2020 at the age of 97. Now, her real estate legacy is ready to be passed along.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Hollywood Screenwriter’s Funky Laurel Canyon Tudor Seeks $1.7 Million

Once upon a time — or just recently, actually — in the Wonderland Park enclave of Laurel Canyon, Tinseltown screenwriter/director J Mackye Gruber (“Final Destination 2,” “The Butterfly Effect”) placed his eye-catching English Tudor-style lair on the market for $1.75 million, hoping to more than double his money on the storybook property he purchased back in ’04 for a mere $837,000.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights to Harvey Kietell and Sam Worthington Film ‘Lanksy’

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to the upcoming crime drama Lansky, starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. The film is written and directed by Eytan Rockaway (Angel of Mine) and also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, David Cade, Danny A. Abeckaser and John Magaro. When asked about the film, Rockaway stated, “In this day and age it’s important to have companies like Vertical that embrace cinema and give independent filmmakers a stage to express their creative voices”.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Stars Matt and Josh Altman Buy Greta Grossman-Designed 90210 Villa

When it comes to real estate, “Million Dollar Listing” agents Josh and Matt Altman know a good property when they see it. And the duo’s latest luxe investment, acquired this March in a $4.7 million, off-market deal, is no exception. Tucked away on a narrow cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the glam midcentury modern was originally designed in 1948 by iconic, pioneering female architect Greta Magnusson Grossman as her personal residence.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Robert Skinner-Designed Midcentury Modern in Exclusive 90210 Enclave Seeks $10 Million

Talent agent Greg Cavic made news way back in 2015, when he and several other senior comedy agents jumped ship from CAA to join arch-rival UTA as partners, bringing with them superstars like Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and George Lopez. Now Cavic is ready to make a move of another kind, listing his sprawling midcentury ranch home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for a cool $10 million.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Real Estatehomesandgardens.com

Step inside the beautiful Los Feliz home of Bridgerton writer Oliver Goldstick

The world was completely seduced by Bridgerton and its look into Regency-era architecture, and now you can tour the home of one of the writer's that brought the show to life. Writer Oliver Goldstick has listed his family home of nearly 25 years for $3.999 million. Casa Amarilla is the grand Mediterranean-style home of the writer and producer, known for his work on Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Drops $7.25 Million on Toluca Lake Home

Around the time they were married in a private civil ceremony in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly shelled out almost $100,000 per month to rent a stylized lakefront home in the Hollywood-favored Toluca Lake neighborhood. The music phenom and the supermodel have since bought a $25.8 million mansion in the illustrious Beverly Park enclave, and the Toluca Lake residence for which they once paid so dearly, originally listed in 2019 at almost $8.5 million, has been sold for its full and final asking price of $7.25 million to powerhouse television writer/producer Kenya Barris, creator of the hit sitcom “Black-ish,” and anesthesiologist Rania “Rainbow” Edwards-Barris.
Hidden Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Daisy Fuentes, Richard Marx Sell in Malibu, Buy $9 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Nostalgia-inducing Hollywood couple Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx — she a regular on 1990s MTV as the network’s first Latina VJ, he the singer-songwriter of enjoyably cheesy ’80s and ’90s love anthems (“Right Here Waiting,” NSYNC’s “This I Promise You”) — have added to their already impressive property portfolio with the purchase of a $9 million estate in guard-gated Hidden Hills. Simultaneously, they’ve sold an ocean-view Malibu mansion for $6.1 million, comfortably above the $5 million Marx paid for the place in 2015.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Katy Perry Takes a Hit on Sale of Extra Coldwater Canyon Home

With the $7.475 million sale of one of her two homes in the same famously celeb-packed neighborhood in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, engaged (and maybe married) new mom Katy Perry has lightened her considerable real estate load. Alas, when carrying costs, improvement expenses and sales fees are factored in, the top-selling pop music cynosure and copiously compensated “American Idol” judge most certainly took a financial hit on the slightly more than 4,400-square-foot home that she picked up for $7.45 million in late 2018, just a few months before she and Orlando Bloom became affianced.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Katy Perry Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for Nearly $7.5 Million

“California Girl” Katy Perry sold one of her Los Angeles abodes this week for just under $7.5 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills, first listed in October 2020, apparently served as a guest house for the pop star, Mansion Global reported at the time of the listing. Her main residence is in the same gated community.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Jonah Hill Picks Up $9 Million Malibu Colony Getaway

Looks as though Jonah Hill will be spending 2021’s dog days of summer at the beach. Records reveal the newly slimmed-down actor (“Get Him to the Greek,” “Moneyball,” “Knocked Up,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) has paid exactly $9 million for a slickly contemporary home in Malibu Colony, an exclusive gated community where other residents include Sting, Flea, John McEnroe, and Rob Reiner.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Michael Ovitz’s Son Buys $6.7 Million L.A. Mansion

While it won’t ever be mistaken for his dad’s strikingly angular, 28,000-square-foot contemporary megamansion in L.A.’s Benedict Canyon neighborhood, Hollywood scion Eric Ovitz has paid $6.7 million for a nonetheless suitably impressive home out in the San Fernando Valley. The 34-year-old’s digs were built new last year and span a...
YogaOk Magazine

Aaron, Sam Taylor-Johnson's 5,500-Square-Foot Hollywood Hills Home Lands On The Market For $7.5 Million — Tour Their Eclectic Mediterranean Villa

Talk about eclectic taste! Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson's seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean villa just hit the market — and no two corners of the 5,500-square-foot crib look the same. The actor, 30, and his director/ photographer wife, 54, bought the Hollywood Hills property in 2013 and promptly enlisted celeb-favored design duo...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Walmart Heiress Asks $16 Million for Celeb-Pedigreed Starter Mansion

Nearly three years ago, Paige Laurie dropped $41.5 million to buy herself a palatial contemporary mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Since then, the 39-year-old Missouri native — she’s a grandniece of Walmart founder Sam Walton — has spent another fortune remodeling the property to suit her needs. But now that those upgrades are wrapping up, she’s finally ready to move on from her “starter” home, a sexy bachelorette pad in L.A.’s high-priced Bird Streets neighborhood, which has flown onto the market with a $15.95 million squawk.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Will Arnett Cuts Price on Modern Modular Hideaway in Beverly Hills

After listing his Beverly Hills Post Office residence last year with no takers — despite a 2018 Dwell cover story touting its outstanding architecture and design — comedian/actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) has once again placed his home on the market at a reduced price of $8 million. For those keeping count, that’s a whopping $3 million less that the 2020 ask of almost $11 million.