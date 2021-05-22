‘Avatar’ Star Sam Worthington Gets $8.2 Million for Polished Sunset Strip Mansion
It took over a year on the market and several price cuts later, but Sam Worthington’s Hollywood Hills estate has finally sold for $8.2 million. That’s notably less than the Aussie “Avatar” franchise star’s initial $9.25 million ask, but still a few notches above the $7.9 million he and wife Lara paid Simon Kinberg for the luxe spread, back in 2018. Records reveal the buyer is ex-Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson, the so-called “Larry Gagosian of music” and now the CEO of his own agency, L.A.-based Hallwood Media.www.dirt.com