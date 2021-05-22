Jeopardy! Honors Late Contestant Brayden Smith, Announces Donation in His Memory — Watch Video
Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions took time out on Friday’s show to honor a champion who couldn’t be there. Contestant Brayden Smith would’ve qualified for this year’s tournament after winning five straight games and earning more than $115,000 in winnings, becoming the last five-time champ of the Alex Trebek era. But Smith passed away in February at just 24 years old — and this year’s Tournament of Champions made sure he wasn’t forgotten.tvline.com