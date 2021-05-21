newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronaut Michael Fincke ’89 offers students out-of-this-world advice

By Alison Gold, School of Science
mit.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife was very different in 1989. A trip to the movie theater cost less than $4, Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” was newly released, and the World Wide Web had just been invented. That year, Michael Fincke, a recent MIT grad who had just completed a BS in aeronautics and astronautics...

news.mit.edu
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Michael Fincke
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Space Flight#Planetary Exploration#Iss#The World Wide Web#Bs#The Mit Russia Program#Russian American#Literatures#Social Sciences#Stanford University#School Of Humanities#Boeing#University Of Houston#Infinity#Columbia#Global Languages#American Astronauts#Soyuz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMiddletown Press

Award from Canadian Space Agency allows Mission Control to bring Canadian innovation to the Moon

Company poised to demonstrate first edge-computing-based deep learning AI on Lunar mission. Mission Control Space Services Inc. (Mission Control) is pleased to announce that it is poised to open an exciting new chapter in Canadian space exploration thanks to a $3.04M contribution from the Canadian Space Agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. These funds will enable Mission Control to demonstrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies on a new lunar mission, positioning the company as a leader in computer applications for space exploration.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Life in 2050: A Glimpse at Space in the Future - Part I

Welcome back to our "Life in 2050" series. Our previous installments explored how the world of warfare, economics, and life at home could drastically change by mid-century. For our fourth installment, we will be taking a look at what will be happening beyond Earth. This will include everything from Earth orbit to the very edge of the solar system... and beyond.
Brunswick, MEbowdoin.edu

Sharing Space with Astronaut and 2021 Honorary Degree Recipient Jessica Meir

NASA astronaut, marine biologist, physiologist, and Mainer Jessica Meir will has yet another hat to wear, that of 2021 Bowdoin College honorary degree recipient. Dr. Meir was selected as one of eight members of the twenty-first NASA astronaut class and in September 2019, she launched as part of Expeditions 61 and 62 to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-15.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
FOX 43

NASA funds local technology to aid future missions to the moon

LANCASTER, Pa. — The last time humans stepped foot on the moon was in December of 1972, with the Apollo 17 mission. Today, scientists and researchers at Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT) in Lancaster are developing technologies that could help us return to the moon in the near future. NASA awarded...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

NASA's VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA's ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency's first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Mark Geyer steps down as head of NASA's Johnson Space Center

Mark Geyer took leadership of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the home of human spaceflight, at a critical time — when the U.S. was not launching its own astronauts into space. The agency was turning to private companies for the design, construction and operation of crewed spacecraft. And this was causing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Canada to launch moon rover by 2026

Canada's moon plans keep getting more ambitious. The nation will develop a robotic lunar rover in partnership with NASA and launch it by 2026, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced on Wednesday (May 26). "The rover will be carrying at least two science instruments, Canadian and...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the Moon

The Canadian Space Agency selected three private Canadian companies, each with separate scientific missions, to ride the lander. Mission Control Space Services, Canadensys and NGC are the first companies to receive awards under the CSA’s Capability Demonstration program, part of the agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. LEAP, unveiled by the Canadian government in February 2020, earmarks $150 million over five years to support in-space demonstrations and science missions from Canadian private industry.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 May, 2021 - Botany Research

Botany and human research were the main research themes aboard the International Space Station today. Meanwhile, the Expedition 65 crew is also staying focused on spacewalk preparations and orbital lab maintenance. Space agriculture is key to sustaining human spaceflight as NASA and its international partners plan future missions to the...
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

NASA names Lincoln student winner of national contest

NASA has named three students the winners of the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest for their creative visions of a pioneering journey to the Moon. Nearly 14,000 students entered the contest, each competing for the grand prize: a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they will witness the first launch of the Artemis era.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Roman Mission: Using Exploding Stars to Solve the Biggest Cosmic Mysteries

NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast stretches of time and space. Using these observations, astronomers aim to shine a light on several cosmic mysteries, providing a window onto the universe’s distant past and hazy present. Roman’s supernova survey will...
Astronomybaltimoregaylife.com

The artificial light emitted from Proxima B may be detectable with the James Webb Space Telescope

A Harvard and Stanford astronomical team led by Avi Loeb recently investigated the possibility of emitting artificial light from the dark side of Proxima B. Calculates the light curves of the planet and its parent star. Loeb and others argue that NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope can detect artificial light on Proxima B. Proxima b is the most If we look at it from Earth, the nearby exoplanet is 4.2 light years away. Since parent, Proxima Centauri, No matter how relatively small it is, the habitable zone is close to the star, which means that the outer planet is closed by tides, that is, where one side is always facing its parent star. The team says so Daytime side life would be unlikely to arise due to the constant flow of intense radiation from the parent star but this planet Life can harbor the dark side. Through artificial light (eg Lead) Loeb’s team finds that cities lit from this dark side can distinguish these artificial light sources with a powerful telescope like JWST. Discovered in 2016, Proxima b is a rocky exoplanet 1.27 times the size of Earth, orbiting Proxima Centauri in 11.2 days. The planet is located in the Hertz region, which could indicate liquid water on the surface.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

An Israeli Company Intends to Produce Oxygen from Lunar Soil

TZUR YIGAL, Israel (Israel Space Agency PR) — Meet the startup that wants to make oxygen from Moon: Helios, supported by the Israel Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to launch the first experiment to the International Space Station next year. Helios is developing technology that will allow oxygen to be produced directly from lunar soil. If it succeeds, the small startup from Israel will pave the way for human settlement on the moon and Mars.
Astronomyaviationanalysis.net

A new era of astronomy

It is an astronomical revolution in which astrophysicists Mary Ann Besswar and Sarah Antear agree with this openness to astronomy with many of the Messengers. Historically, the first messenger from heaven was Light. Countless photons from the universe reach us, which in the first place directly define the retina and reveal the night sky that is accessible to the naked eye. In 1610, its size changed when Galileo first used an astronomical telescope that revealed details not directly accessible, such as the rings of Saturn or the moons of Jupiter.
Priest River, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Blast off: Students celebrate ‘Space Day’ launching rockets, meeting astronaut

PRIEST RIVER — When Chris Naccarato was in the eighth grade, he remembers excitedly preparing for a model rocket launch in his science class. His two older brothers had launched their model rockets the years before, and a young Naccarato was ready to go with his own when his plans were canceled for him. Mount St. Helens had erupted, the event was canceled, and he never got to launch a rocket — until his first year teaching fifth grade science in 1991.