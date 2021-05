IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 58-year-old man is dead after a fight led to a shooting. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of N. Lakewood in Idaho Falls. Authorities say the victim and a 26-year-old man had been arguing when the victim went inside to get a gun and then returned and fired. The 26-year-old, who was already armed with his own gun, returned fire and hit him at least two times, deputies say.