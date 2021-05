Sam Amick of The Athletic joined the show to give us a dispatch after his brilliant profile of Chris Paul went up at The Athletic last week. We discuss Paul’s state of mind, how he’s thinking about free agency this summer, and whether this Suns team can help him overcome past failings. Then we look back on Monty Williams choosing the Suns over the Lakers and why he’s been perfect in Phoenix. To close, Sam explains why rival NBA teams believe the Suns are for real as a contender.