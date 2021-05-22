newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jags give glimpse of what it's like to be Lawrence in the NFL Draft

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1cPZ_0a7Yhcbu00

The Jacksonville Jaguars give an all-access look at their new franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick.

In the latest episode of their offseason video series called “The Hunt,” the Jaguars provide a glimpse into the war room during the 2021 NFL Draft as they secured Trevor Lawrence and other members of their 2021 rookie class, including Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne.

Watch Lawrence try on his new Jags helmet, arrive to minicamp for the first time and more courtesy of the Jags’ official Twitter account:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

251
Followers
315
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#Nfl Video#Draft Day#Gatorade#Clemson Variety Frame#Jacksonville Jaguars#Quarterback#Jaguars#Time#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence could have a new NFL teammate

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that the Jaguars are close to signing a new teammate for Trevor Lawrence. Apparently Jacksonville could announce in the next week that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow who played for Urban Meyer at Florida and spent a few seasons with the Denver Broncos as a quarterback is signing with the team.
NBAPosted by
The Clemson Insider

NFL Network compares Lawrence to 90's NBA superstar

Good Morning Football analyst Nate Burleson made an interesting comparison of the budding Trevor Lawrence-Zack Wilson saga to that of two 90s NBA stars. On Friday morning on the NFL Network, Burleson compared the potential rivalry to the 1992 NBA Draft when two centers: Shaquille O’Neal and Alonso Mourning went first and second in the draft respectively.
NFLchatsports.com

Clemson coach reassures Jags fans Lawrence is as advertised

This past week a Clemson coach reassured Jaguars fans that they are getting what they paid for with their most recent NFL Draft class. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke with John Oehser of Jaguars.com about the first overall pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence. Elliot spoke highly of Lawrence’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Clemson football: Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence set to make history

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. As of now-former Clemson football stars, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are track to face each other in week one...
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Houston Opens NFL Week 1 At Home Vs. Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT, but the network partners involved are allowed a Week 1 "early release'' - and the Houston Texans have an early high-profile meeting. The Texans will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the 2021 regular...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLsemoball.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Breakdown

1. Vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 9) And to think it was just four years ago that the Blake Bortles led Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in the playoffs. This is a different Bills team. They are much more formidable and Josh Allen could once again be an MVP caliber player. Even as a rookie Trevor Lawrence should be able to keep the Jags in games. But the defense likely won’t be able to stop the Bills yet. This will be the most difficult game in the 2021 season.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Quarterbacks drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Which quarterbacks were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and how does the latest class compare to other QB classes in the past 20 years?. Which quarterbacks were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who were the teams that drafted them, and how does this class compare to previous years?
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 NFL Draft: Analyzing what Quincy Roche brings to the Steelers defense

Quincy Roche has been touted as another 6th round gem for the Steelers, a player that could have instant impact and is a popular selection as a major steal of the draft. The Steelers could certainly stand that kind of impact from the rookie, as the outside linebacker depth isn’t the greatest with 3 of the team’s top 5 outside linebackers in 2020 snaps played not on the roster, including 4-year starter Bud Dupree.