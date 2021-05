When the Hun School boys’ lacrosse fell behind 2-0 to the Hill School (Pa.) last Wednesday, Randall Brown took matters into his hands. The Hun post-graduate midfielder raced through the Blues defense and fired a shot into the back of the cage to narrow the gap to 2-1 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. After Hill responded with two straight goals, Brown was at it again two minutes later, sprinting up the field and notching another tally to make it a 4-2 game.